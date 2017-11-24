Adam Lambert Says Bosses Forced Him To Tone Down This Album Cover

Adam Lambert says his signature androgynous style wasn’t always accepted by the music industry.

The American Idol alum recently celebrated the eight anniversary of debut album For Your Entertainment and in an Instagram post recalled how music executives told him to strip back his glam rock look to appeal to a wider audience.

The original cover for the 2009 album (pictured below) featured Adam sporting an androgynous look, with heavy eye makeup and long blue hair.

But record label bosses insisted he tone down his style with a second cover for the album: he’s still wearing makeup, but his hair is short and black and his face is covered by his hand.

“I was feeling my gender fluid (and fully photoshopped) glam rock fantasy,” Adam recalled.

“The powers that be released a second cover for retailers who felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the original (even though I was still fully painted).

“Seems so funny now… but just 8 years ago it was a much different climate.”

Despite initial concerns over his flamboyant appearance, Adam went on to become the first openly gay recording artist to have a number one album on the US charts with his sophomore release Trespassing.

“Look at all the gender fluidity stuff that’s become the conservation right now. The kids coming up right now are less hung up on stereotypical gender roles,” he recently told the Express & Star (via Attitude) on the same topic.

“It’s funny, because I look at kids rocking some nail polish or a little glitter and I’m like, ‘Do you guys think this is new? I’ve been doing this for years.’”

See the two versions of the album cover below: