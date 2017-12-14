Adelaide’s ‘Pride Walk’ Updated With Marriage Equality Milestone

Adelaide’s rainbow-coloured “Pride Walk” has been updated to include another major milestone for the LGBTI community: marriage equality.

The painted pathway in Light Square in the CBD was installed in 2016 and includes a timeline of significant LGBTI events in the state, including the first pride march and the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

On Thursday, an addition to the timeline’s recognising marriage equality was unveiled by Adelaide Lord Mayor Martin Haese.

Mr Haese said the local federal electorate of Adelaide recorded the state’s highest “yes” result in South Australia, at 70.1 per cent.

“I am proud that our residents are such strong supporters of equality and the right of everyone to be able to publicly declare their commitment,” he said.

“We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive city.”

Former Adelaide City councillor and Greens candidate Robert Simms, who first pushed for the Pride Walk back in 2015, said it was a positive symbol of LGBTIQ pride and inclusion in the city.

“The Federal Parliament legislating for marriage equality is a key milestone in the fight for LGBTIQ rights in Australia,” he said.

“It’s terrific to see the City Council celebrating this in this way. I’m sure the Pride Walk will continue to remind people of the struggles of the past and also inspire us to continue to fight the injustices that remain.”

Great to join in the launch of the upgrade of the #pridewalk today to celebrate #marriageequality. Thank you @TheCityAdelaide @MartinHaese 🌈🍾 pic.twitter.com/utv9HFNNcr — Robert Simms (@SimmsRobert) December 14, 2017

South Australian Equality Campaign spokesperson Emmanuel Cusack said the group saluted the city for installing the Pride Walk “in recognition of LGBTIQ Australians who have gone before us and paved the way for us to finally celebrate marriage equality.”

“It has been a tough road for LGBTIQ Australians, their families and friends,” he saiid.

“Achieving marriage equality enables us to move forward stronger and more resilient, knowing that no Australian has to ever live through this experience again.”

Last month, to celebrate the success of the “yes” vote, the City of Adelaide committed to waiving site fees for all wedding ceremonies in its parklands and squares from January 1 until the end of June after marriage equality became law.

Today the City of Adelaide marks the legislation of marriage equality with an addition to the Pride Walk in Light Square, a permanent symbol to celebrate diversity within our community. https://t.co/3uWlzWN70K pic.twitter.com/LgfTK7vW2W — CityofAdelaide (@CityofAdelaide) December 14, 2017