Aussie Firefighters Cuddle Cute Animals In New Charity Calendar

It’s October, and that means it’s charity calendar season.
The Australian Firefighters Calendar first started in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation with funds for research into childhood burns.
Since then, 25 years later, the initiative has raised over $2.3 million for a whole range of Australian charities.
Firefighters from across the country get shirtless and take part in the photoshoots, some of which were done at Australia Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast this year.
Photos from their 2018 calendar have surfaced, and this year there are six calendars to choose from: firefighters from NSW, Victoria and Queensland each feature in their own, while a specific Hot Guy calendar includes solo snaps of firefighters from around the country.
See some of the snaps below
Dave is one of our favourite Queensland firies. Dave features on the cover of our 2018 Animal Calendar with Hennessey the gorgeous Koala from Australia Zoo
You may have seen Anthony on our QLD 2018 cover or else maybe being a hero and fighting fires around Brisbane.