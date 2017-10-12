Aussie Firefighters Cuddle Cute Animals In New Charity Calendar

It’s October, and that means it’s charity calendar season.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar first started in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation with funds for research into childhood burns.

Since then, 25 years later, the initiative has raised over $2.3 million for a whole range of Australian charities.

Firefighters from across the country get shirtless and take part in the photoshoots, some of which were done at Australia Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast this year.

Photos from their 2018 calendar have surfaced, and this year there are six calendars to choose from: firefighters from NSW, Victoria and Queensland each feature in their own, while a specific Hot Guy calendar includes solo snaps of firefighters from around the country.

See some of the snaps below, and get the men on your wall by going to the Australian Firefighters Calendar’s website here.

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

It really doesn't get any more adorable than Candy sleeping on Mick's shoulder ?????? Mick is a firie in Canberra and can be seen in our NSW calendar ?? #HotDudesWithDogs #CutePuppies #AustralianFirefightersCalendar #HotFirefighters A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

This cheeky little monkey seems to like nibbling on Jackson's nose…. Jackson is a NSW firie and is looking pretty hot in the 2018 calendar! #HotDudesWithDogs #DogsOfInstagram #CutePuppies #HotFirefighters #AustralianFirefightersCalendar A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on May 31, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

A post shared by #AustFirefightersCalendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on May 17, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT