Aussie Firefighters Cuddle Cute Animals In New Charity Calendar

Headline NewsNews
881 Views

It’s October, and that means it’s charity calendar season.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar first started in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation with funds for research into childhood burns.

Since then, 25 years later, the initiative has raised over $2.3 million for a whole range of Australian charities.

Firefighters from across the country get shirtless and take part in the photoshoots, some of which were done at Australia Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast this year.

Photos from their 2018 calendar have surfaced, and this year there are six calendars to choose from: firefighters from NSW, Victoria and Queensland each feature in their own, while a specific Hot Guy calendar includes solo snaps of firefighters from around the country.

See some of the snaps below, and get the men on your wall by going to the Australian Firefighters Calendar’s website here.

Previous What's On At BrisBears' Northern Exposure Festival 2017
Next Why You Should Consider Becoming A Foster Carer