Aussie Model Jesinta Franklin Backs Marriage Equality In Passionate Essay

Australian model Jesinta Franklin has backed marriage equality and compared the reform to interracial marriage in a passionate essay.

In the essay published by Vogue Australia, Jesinta Franklin pointed out that “only a generation ago” her own marriage to Indigenous AFL player Lance “Buddy” Franklin “could have been opposed or prevented” by racial discrimination.

“There have been lots of changes around marriage in Australia throughout history,” Jesinta wrote.

“If some of these changes hadn’t occurred and if Lance and I had met only one generation ago, our marriage could have been opposed or prevented. My husband is an Indigenous man and I am a Caucasian woman.

“There was a time in history when authorities had control over who Indigenous people married. We would have faced the same discrimination and treatment as same-sex couples are facing today.”

Jesinta said she wanted to write the piece hoping that “someone from the LGBTIQ community reads this and feels somewhat less alone.”

“Equality is something I feel passionately about, so whenever I have the opportunity to voice my opinion in a dignified and respectful manner, I do,” she said.

“To the LGBTIQ community: Lance and I will continue to fight for you, the same way people in the past fought for our rights.

“We stand with you side by side, because there was once a time when we would have been in the same position as you.

“You are loved, you are valued and we are your allies.”

On Wednesday morning, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will announce the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey.