If Australia Says ‘Yes’ This Is How Our MPs Will Vote

If Australia returns a majority ‘Yes’ vote tomorrow and tells Parliament it wants same-sex marriage to be legalised it will be up to our politicians to sort it out.

So the ABC asked all MPs how they would vote if, as expected, Australia says ‘Yes’.

The list below details all the responses the ABC received by noon yesterday – and the numbers suggest both houses of Parliament would pass a bill to change the law … Upper House 68%; Lower House 70%.

‘Yes’ includes those who are in favour as well as people who are personally against same-sex marriage but who’ve said they will respect the national result of the survey.

‘It’s complicated’ includes those who do not want to say, some who want to reserve their position until they see the actual bill, and people who are considering abstaining.

It also includes those who will follow the intention of their electorate, state or make a call based on the percentage split of the survey.

ElectorateMPHow they would vote
WarringahTony AbbottIt’s complicated — Will “facilitate” vote
GrayndlerAnthony AlbaneseYes
CowanAnne AlyYes
McPhersonKaren AndrewsIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
MenziesKevin AndrewsNo
MelbourneAdam BandtYes
ChisolmJulia BanksYes
CunninghamSharon BirdYes
CurtinJulie BishopYes
McMahonChris BowenYes
MalleeAndrew BroadYes — Will follow national result
McMillanRussell BroadbentDid not respond
CanberraGai BrodtmannYes
WrightScott BuchholzIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
WatsonTony BurkeYes
BartonLinda BurneyYes
Port AdelaideMark ButlerYes
GriffithTerri ButlerYes
HoltAnthony ByrneIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
RankinJim ChalmersYes
WakefieldNick ChampionYes
GippslandDarren ChesterYes
BendigoLisa ChestersYes
DawsonGeorge ChristensenIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
MoncrieffSteve CioboIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
BlaxlandJason ClareYes
NewcastleSharon ClaydonYes
BanksDavid ColemanYes
FranklinJulie CollinsYes
ShortlandPat ConroyYes
ParkesMark CoultonIt’s complicated — Will weigh up both national and electorate results
DunkleyChris CrewtherYes
Melbourne PortsMichael DanbyYes
OxleyMilton DickYes
IsaacsMark DreyfusYes
MurrayDamian DrumYes
DicksonPeter DuttonYes — Will follow national result
RichmondJustine ElliotYes
AdelaideKate EllisYes
LeichhardtWarren EntschYes
BrisbaneTrevor EvansYes
MackellarJason FalinskiYes
BatmanDavid FeeneyYes
HunterJoel FitzgibbonYes
BradfieldPaul FletcherYes
BoothbyNicolle FlintDid not respond
MacarthurMike FreelanderYes
KooyongJosh FrydenbergYes
CalareAndrew GeeDid not respond
HindmarshSteve GeorganasYes
ScullinAndrew GilesYes
LyneDavid GillespieDid not respond
MooreIan GoodenoughIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
SolomonLuke GoslingYes
PerthTim HammondYes
BassRoss HartYes
CowperLuke HartsuykerDid not respond
CanningAndrew HastieIt’s complicated — Has indicated he will probably abstain
MitchellAlex HawkeDid not respond
FowlerChris HayesIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
CorangamiteSarah HendersonYes
BruceJulian HillYes
PageKevin HoganYes
PetrieLuke HowarthIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
FlindersGreg HuntYes
LindsayEmma HusarYes
ChifleyEd HusicYes
SwanSteve IronsDid not respond
WhitlamStephen JonesYes
KennedyBob KatterNo
BraddonJustine KeayYes
StirlingMichael KeenanYes
HughesCraig KellyIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
Eden-MonaroMike KellyYes
BurtMatt KeoghYes
WillsPeter KhalilYes
BallaratCatherine KingYes
BrandMadeleine KingYes
LongmanSusan LambYes
BowmanAndrew LamingIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
CapricorniaMichelle LandryIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
ReidCraig LaundyYes — Will follow national result
BerowraJulian LeeserDid not respond
FennerAndrew LeighYes
FarrerSussan LeyYes
MaranoaDavid LittleproudIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
JagajagaJenny MacklinYes
ForrestNola MarinoDid not respond
CorioRichard MarlesYes
DobellEmma McBrideYes
RiverinaMichael McCormackIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
IndiCathy McGowanYes
GroomJohn McVeighIt’s complicated — Reserving judgement until bill is clear
LyonsBrian MitchellYes
McEwenRob MitchellYes
CookScott MorrisonIt’s complicated — Reserving his position 
TangneyBen MortonYes — Will follow national result
BlairShayne NeumannYes
Wide BayLlew O’BrienDid not respond
FairfaxTed O’BrienYes — Will follow national result
GortonBrendan O’ConnorYes
FlynnKen O’DowdIt’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
HigginsKelly O’DwyerYes
HothamClare O’NeilYes
HerbertCathy O’TooleYes
ParramattaJulie OwensYes
BarkerTony PasinYes — Will follow national result
MoretonGraham PerrettYes
HinklerKeith PittIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
SydneyTanya PlibersekYes
PearceChristian PorterIt’s complicated — Wants religious exemptions in bill
RyanJane PrenticeDid not respond
DurackMelissa PriceYes — Will follow national result
SturtChristopher PyneYes
GreyRowan RamseyYes — Will follow national result
KingstonAmanda RishworthYes
FaddenStuart RobertDid not respond
GreenwayMichelle RowlandYes
LalorJoanne RyanYes
MayoRebekha SharkieYes
MaribyrnongBill ShortenYes
CaseyTony SmithSpeaker does not have a vote
LingiariWarren SnowdonYes
WerriwaAnne StanleyYes
GilmoreAnn SudmalisDid not respond
DeakinMichael SukkarYes — Will follow national result
LilleyWayne SwanYes
PatersonMeryl SwansonYes
HumeAngus TaylorDid not respond
WannonDan TehanYes — Will follow national result
MacquarieSusan TemplemanYes
Kingsford SmithMatt ThistlethwaiteYes
AstonAlan TudgeYes — Will follow national result
WentworthMalcolm TurnbullYes
CalwellMaria VamvakinouDid not respond
FordeBert van ManenIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
BonnerRoss VastaDid not respond
FisherAndrew WallaceYes — Will follow national result
GellibrandTim WattsYes
RobertsonLucy WicksYes — Will follow national result
DenisonAndrew WilkieYes
FremantleJosh WilsonYes
O’ConnorRick WilsonIt’s complicated — Has concerns about bill
GoldsteinTim WilsonYes
La TrobeJason WoodYes
HasluckKen WyattDid not respond
MakinTony ZappiaDid not respond
North SydneyTrent ZimmermanYes
TasEric AbetzIt’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill
QLDFraser AnningDid not respond
QLDAndrew BartlettYes
SACory BernardiNo
TasCatryna BilykYes
SASimon BirminghamYes
QldGeorge BrandisYes
WASlade BrockmanNo
TasCarol BrownYes
NSWBrian BurstonDid not respond
TasDavid BushbyIt’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill
NSWDoug CameronYes
QldMatt CanavanIt’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill
VicKim CarrYes
WAMichaelia CashDid not respond
QldAnthony ChisolmYes
VicJacinta CollinsIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
WAMathias CormannYes — Will follow national result
NSWSam DastyariYes
VicRichard di NataleYes
WAPatrick DodsonYes
TasJonathon DuniamIt’s complicated — Will follow state result
SADon FarrellNo
SADavid FawcettIt’s complicated — Likely to abstain
NSWConcetta Fierravanti-WellsYes — Will follow national result
VicMitch FifieldYes
SAAlex GallacherDid not respond
ACTKaty GallagherYes
WAPeter GeorgiouYes — Will follow national result
SALucy GichuhiNo
SAStirling GriffYes
QldPauline HansonDid not respond
SASarah Hanson-YoungYes
VicDerryn HinchYes
NSWHollie HughesYes — Assuming she is approved by High Court to sit in parliament
VicJane HumeYes
SASkye Kakoschke-MooreYes
QldChris KetterDid not respond
VicKimberley KitchingYes
TasJacqui LambieIt’s complicated — Will follow state result
NSWDavid LeyonhjelmYes
WASue LinesYes
QldIan MacdonaldYes — Will follow national result
VicGavin MarshallYes
NSWJenny McAllisterYes
NTMalarndirri McCarthyYes
QldJames McGrathDid not respond
VicBridget McKenzieNo
TasNick McKimYes
QldClaire MooreYes
NSWDeborah O’NeillDid not respond
QldBarry O’SullivanYes — Will follow national result
VicJames PatersonYes
SARex PatrickYes
NSWMarise PayneYes
TasHelen PolleyIt’s complicated — Wants significant amendments to the Smith Bill 
WALouise PrattYes
WALinda ReynoldsYes
NSWLee RhiannonYes
VicJanet RiceYes
SAAnne RustonIt’s complicated — Will follow state result
VicScott RyanYes
NTNigel ScullionYes
ACTZed SeseljaYes — Will follow national result
WARachel SiewertYes
TasLisa SinghYes
NSWArthur SinodinosYes — However he is not expected to be in Parliament for the vote
WADean SmithYes
WAJordon Steele-JohnYes
WAGlenn SterleYes
TasAnne UrquhartYes
QldMurray WattYes
TasPeter Whish-WilsonYes
NSWJohn WilliamsIt’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
SAPenny WongYes


