If Australia Says ‘Yes’ This Is How Our MPs Will Vote

If Australia returns a majority ‘Yes’ vote tomorrow and tells Parliament it wants same-sex marriage to be legalised it will be up to our politicians to sort it out.

So the ABC asked all MPs how they would vote if, as expected, Australia says ‘Yes’.

The list below details all the responses the ABC received by noon yesterday – and the numbers suggest both houses of Parliament would pass a bill to change the law … Upper House 68%; Lower House 70%.

‘Yes’ includes those who are in favour as well as people who are personally against same-sex marriage but who’ve said they will respect the national result of the survey.

‘It’s complicated’ includes those who do not want to say, some who want to reserve their position until they see the actual bill, and people who are considering abstaining.

It also includes those who will follow the intention of their electorate, state or make a call based on the percentage split of the survey.

Electorate MP How they would vote Warringah Tony Abbott It’s complicated — Will “facilitate” vote Grayndler Anthony Albanese Yes Cowan Anne Aly Yes McPherson Karen Andrews It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Menzies Kevin Andrews No Melbourne Adam Bandt Yes Chisolm Julia Banks Yes Cunningham Sharon Bird Yes Curtin Julie Bishop Yes McMahon Chris Bowen Yes Mallee Andrew Broad Yes — Will follow national result McMillan Russell Broadbent Did not respond Canberra Gai Brodtmann Yes Wright Scott Buchholz It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Watson Tony Burke Yes Barton Linda Burney Yes Port Adelaide Mark Butler Yes Griffith Terri Butler Yes Holt Anthony Byrne It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Rankin Jim Chalmers Yes Wakefield Nick Champion Yes Gippsland Darren Chester Yes Bendigo Lisa Chesters Yes Dawson George Christensen It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Moncrieff Steve Ciobo It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Blaxland Jason Clare Yes Newcastle Sharon Claydon Yes Banks David Coleman Yes Franklin Julie Collins Yes Shortland Pat Conroy Yes Parkes Mark Coulton It’s complicated — Will weigh up both national and electorate results Dunkley Chris Crewther Yes Melbourne Ports Michael Danby Yes Oxley Milton Dick Yes Isaacs Mark Dreyfus Yes Murray Damian Drum Yes Dickson Peter Dutton Yes — Will follow national result Richmond Justine Elliot Yes Adelaide Kate Ellis Yes Leichhardt Warren Entsch Yes Brisbane Trevor Evans Yes Mackellar Jason Falinski Yes Batman David Feeney Yes Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon Yes Bradfield Paul Fletcher Yes Boothby Nicolle Flint Did not respond Macarthur Mike Freelander Yes Kooyong Josh Frydenberg Yes Calare Andrew Gee Did not respond Hindmarsh Steve Georganas Yes Scullin Andrew Giles Yes Lyne David Gillespie Did not respond Moore Ian Goodenough It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Solomon Luke Gosling Yes Perth Tim Hammond Yes Bass Ross Hart Yes Cowper Luke Hartsuyker Did not respond Canning Andrew Hastie It’s complicated — Has indicated he will probably abstain Mitchell Alex Hawke Did not respond Fowler Chris Hayes It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Corangamite Sarah Henderson Yes Bruce Julian Hill Yes Page Kevin Hogan Yes Petrie Luke Howarth It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Flinders Greg Hunt Yes Lindsay Emma Husar Yes Chifley Ed Husic Yes Swan Steve Irons Did not respond Whitlam Stephen Jones Yes Kennedy Bob Katter No Braddon Justine Keay Yes Stirling Michael Keenan Yes Hughes Craig Kelly It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Eden-Monaro Mike Kelly Yes Burt Matt Keogh Yes Wills Peter Khalil Yes Ballarat Catherine King Yes Brand Madeleine King Yes Longman Susan Lamb Yes Bowman Andrew Laming It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Capricornia Michelle Landry It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Reid Craig Laundy Yes — Will follow national result Berowra Julian Leeser Did not respond Fenner Andrew Leigh Yes Farrer Sussan Ley Yes Maranoa David Littleproud It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Jagajaga Jenny Macklin Yes Forrest Nola Marino Did not respond Corio Richard Marles Yes Dobell Emma McBride Yes Riverina Michael McCormack It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Indi Cathy McGowan Yes Groom John McVeigh It’s complicated — Reserving judgement until bill is clear Lyons Brian Mitchell Yes McEwen Rob Mitchell Yes Cook Scott Morrison It’s complicated — Reserving his position Tangney Ben Morton Yes — Will follow national result Blair Shayne Neumann Yes Wide Bay Llew O’Brien Did not respond Fairfax Ted O’Brien Yes — Will follow national result Gorton Brendan O’Connor Yes Flynn Ken O’Dowd It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result Higgins Kelly O’Dwyer Yes Hotham Clare O’Neil Yes Herbert Cathy O’Toole Yes Parramatta Julie Owens Yes Barker Tony Pasin Yes — Will follow national result Moreton Graham Perrett Yes Hinkler Keith Pitt It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Sydney Tanya Plibersek Yes Pearce Christian Porter It’s complicated — Wants religious exemptions in bill Ryan Jane Prentice Did not respond Durack Melissa Price Yes — Will follow national result Sturt Christopher Pyne Yes Grey Rowan Ramsey Yes — Will follow national result Kingston Amanda Rishworth Yes Fadden Stuart Robert Did not respond Greenway Michelle Rowland Yes Lalor Joanne Ryan Yes Mayo Rebekha Sharkie Yes Maribyrnong Bill Shorten Yes Casey Tony Smith Speaker does not have a vote Lingiari Warren Snowdon Yes Werriwa Anne Stanley Yes Gilmore Ann Sudmalis Did not respond Deakin Michael Sukkar Yes — Will follow national result Lilley Wayne Swan Yes Paterson Meryl Swanson Yes Hume Angus Taylor Did not respond Wannon Dan Tehan Yes — Will follow national result Macquarie Susan Templeman Yes Kingsford Smith Matt Thistlethwaite Yes Aston Alan Tudge Yes — Will follow national result Wentworth Malcolm Turnbull Yes Calwell Maria Vamvakinou Did not respond Forde Bert van Manen It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result Bonner Ross Vasta Did not respond Fisher Andrew Wallace Yes — Will follow national result Gellibrand Tim Watts Yes Robertson Lucy Wicks Yes — Will follow national result Denison Andrew Wilkie Yes Fremantle Josh Wilson Yes O’Connor Rick Wilson It’s complicated — Has concerns about bill Goldstein Tim Wilson Yes La Trobe Jason Wood Yes Hasluck Ken Wyatt Did not respond Makin Tony Zappia Did not respond North Sydney Trent Zimmerman Yes Tas Eric Abetz It’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill QLD Fraser Anning Did not respond QLD Andrew Bartlett Yes SA Cory Bernardi No Tas Catryna Bilyk Yes SA Simon Birmingham Yes Qld George Brandis Yes WA Slade Brockman No Tas Carol Brown Yes NSW Brian Burston Did not respond Tas David Bushby It’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill NSW Doug Cameron Yes Qld Matt Canavan It’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill Vic Kim Carr Yes WA Michaelia Cash Did not respond Qld Anthony Chisolm Yes Vic Jacinta Collins It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result WA Mathias Cormann Yes — Will follow national result NSW Sam Dastyari Yes Vic Richard di Natale Yes WA Patrick Dodson Yes Tas Jonathon Duniam It’s complicated — Will follow state result SA Don Farrell No SA David Fawcett It’s complicated — Likely to abstain NSW Concetta Fierravanti-Wells Yes — Will follow national result Vic Mitch Fifield Yes SA Alex Gallacher Did not respond ACT Katy Gallagher Yes WA Peter Georgiou Yes — Will follow national result SA Lucy Gichuhi No SA Stirling Griff Yes Qld Pauline Hanson Did not respond SA Sarah Hanson-Young Yes Vic Derryn Hinch Yes NSW Hollie Hughes Yes — Assuming she is approved by High Court to sit in parliament Vic Jane Hume Yes SA Skye Kakoschke-Moore Yes Qld Chris Ketter Did not respond Vic Kimberley Kitching Yes Tas Jacqui Lambie It’s complicated — Will follow state result NSW David Leyonhjelm Yes WA Sue Lines Yes Qld Ian Macdonald Yes — Will follow national result Vic Gavin Marshall Yes NSW Jenny McAllister Yes NT Malarndirri McCarthy Yes Qld James McGrath Did not respond Vic Bridget McKenzie No Tas Nick McKim Yes Qld Claire Moore Yes NSW Deborah O’Neill Did not respond Qld Barry O’Sullivan Yes — Will follow national result Vic James Paterson Yes SA Rex Patrick Yes NSW Marise Payne Yes Tas Helen Polley It’s complicated — Wants significant amendments to the Smith Bill WA Louise Pratt Yes WA Linda Reynolds Yes NSW Lee Rhiannon Yes Vic Janet Rice Yes SA Anne Ruston It’s complicated — Will follow state result Vic Scott Ryan Yes NT Nigel Scullion Yes ACT Zed Seselja Yes — Will follow national result WA Rachel Siewert Yes Tas Lisa Singh Yes NSW Arthur Sinodinos Yes — However he is not expected to be in Parliament for the vote WA Dean Smith Yes WA Jordon Steele-John Yes WA Glenn Sterle Yes Tas Anne Urquhart Yes Qld Murray Watt Yes Tas Peter Whish-Wilson Yes NSW John Williams It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result SA Penny Wong Yes



