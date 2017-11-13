If Australia Says ‘Yes’ This Is How Our MPs Will Vote

If Australia returns a majority ‘Yes’ vote tomorrow and tells Parliament it wants same-sex marriage to be legalised it will be up to our politicians to sort it out.
So the ABC asked all MPs how they would vote if, as expected, Australia says ‘Yes’.
The list below details all the responses the ABC received by noon yesterday – and the numbers suggest both houses of Parliament would pass a bill to change the law … Upper House 68%; Lower House 70%.
‘Yes’ includes those who are in favour as well as people who are personally against same-sex marriage but who’ve said they will respect the national result of the survey.
‘It’s complicated’ includes those who do not want to say, some who want to reserve their position until they see the actual bill, and people who are considering abstaining.
It also includes those who will follow the intention of their electorate, state or make a call based on the percentage split of the survey.
|Electorate
|MP
|How they would vote
|Warringah
|Tony Abbott
|It’s complicated — Will “facilitate” vote
|Grayndler
|Anthony Albanese
|Yes
|Cowan
|Anne Aly
|Yes
|McPherson
|Karen Andrews
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Menzies
|Kevin Andrews
|No
|Melbourne
|Adam Bandt
|Yes
|Chisolm
|Julia Banks
|Yes
|Cunningham
|Sharon Bird
|Yes
|Curtin
|Julie Bishop
|Yes
|McMahon
|Chris Bowen
|Yes
|Mallee
|Andrew Broad
|Yes — Will follow national result
|McMillan
|Russell Broadbent
|Did not respond
|Canberra
|Gai Brodtmann
|Yes
|Wright
|Scott Buchholz
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Watson
|Tony Burke
|Yes
|Barton
|Linda Burney
|Yes
|Port Adelaide
|Mark Butler
|Yes
|Griffith
|Terri Butler
|Yes
|Holt
|Anthony Byrne
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Rankin
|Jim Chalmers
|Yes
|Wakefield
|Nick Champion
|Yes
|Gippsland
|Darren Chester
|Yes
|Bendigo
|Lisa Chesters
|Yes
|Dawson
|George Christensen
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Moncrieff
|Steve Ciobo
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Blaxland
|Jason Clare
|Yes
|Newcastle
|Sharon Claydon
|Yes
|Banks
|David Coleman
|Yes
|Franklin
|Julie Collins
|Yes
|Shortland
|Pat Conroy
|Yes
|Parkes
|Mark Coulton
|It’s complicated — Will weigh up both national and electorate results
|Dunkley
|Chris Crewther
|Yes
|Melbourne Ports
|Michael Danby
|Yes
|Oxley
|Milton Dick
|Yes
|Isaacs
|Mark Dreyfus
|Yes
|Murray
|Damian Drum
|Yes
|Dickson
|Peter Dutton
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Richmond
|Justine Elliot
|Yes
|Adelaide
|Kate Ellis
|Yes
|Leichhardt
|Warren Entsch
|Yes
|Brisbane
|Trevor Evans
|Yes
|Mackellar
|Jason Falinski
|Yes
|Batman
|David Feeney
|Yes
|Hunter
|Joel Fitzgibbon
|Yes
|Bradfield
|Paul Fletcher
|Yes
|Boothby
|Nicolle Flint
|Did not respond
|Macarthur
|Mike Freelander
|Yes
|Kooyong
|Josh Frydenberg
|Yes
|Calare
|Andrew Gee
|Did not respond
|Hindmarsh
|Steve Georganas
|Yes
|Scullin
|Andrew Giles
|Yes
|Lyne
|David Gillespie
|Did not respond
|Moore
|Ian Goodenough
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Solomon
|Luke Gosling
|Yes
|Perth
|Tim Hammond
|Yes
|Bass
|Ross Hart
|Yes
|Cowper
|Luke Hartsuyker
|Did not respond
|Canning
|Andrew Hastie
|It’s complicated — Has indicated he will probably abstain
|Mitchell
|Alex Hawke
|Did not respond
|Fowler
|Chris Hayes
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Corangamite
|Sarah Henderson
|Yes
|Bruce
|Julian Hill
|Yes
|Page
|Kevin Hogan
|Yes
|Petrie
|Luke Howarth
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Flinders
|Greg Hunt
|Yes
|Lindsay
|Emma Husar
|Yes
|Chifley
|Ed Husic
|Yes
|Swan
|Steve Irons
|Did not respond
|Whitlam
|Stephen Jones
|Yes
|Kennedy
|Bob Katter
|No
|Braddon
|Justine Keay
|Yes
|Stirling
|Michael Keenan
|Yes
|Hughes
|Craig Kelly
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Eden-Monaro
|Mike Kelly
|Yes
|Burt
|Matt Keogh
|Yes
|Wills
|Peter Khalil
|Yes
|Ballarat
|Catherine King
|Yes
|Brand
|Madeleine King
|Yes
|Longman
|Susan Lamb
|Yes
|Bowman
|Andrew Laming
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Capricornia
|Michelle Landry
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Reid
|Craig Laundy
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Berowra
|Julian Leeser
|Did not respond
|Fenner
|Andrew Leigh
|Yes
|Farrer
|Sussan Ley
|Yes
|Maranoa
|David Littleproud
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Jagajaga
|Jenny Macklin
|Yes
|Forrest
|Nola Marino
|Did not respond
|Corio
|Richard Marles
|Yes
|Dobell
|Emma McBride
|Yes
|Riverina
|Michael McCormack
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Indi
|Cathy McGowan
|Yes
|Groom
|John McVeigh
|It’s complicated — Reserving judgement until bill is clear
|Lyons
|Brian Mitchell
|Yes
|McEwen
|Rob Mitchell
|Yes
|Cook
|Scott Morrison
|It’s complicated — Reserving his position
|Tangney
|Ben Morton
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Blair
|Shayne Neumann
|Yes
|Wide Bay
|Llew O’Brien
|Did not respond
|Fairfax
|Ted O’Brien
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Gorton
|Brendan O’Connor
|Yes
|Flynn
|Ken O’Dowd
|It’s complicated — Will follow electorate result
|Higgins
|Kelly O’Dwyer
|Yes
|Hotham
|Clare O’Neil
|Yes
|Herbert
|Cathy O’Toole
|Yes
|Parramatta
|Julie Owens
|Yes
|Barker
|Tony Pasin
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Moreton
|Graham Perrett
|Yes
|Hinkler
|Keith Pitt
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Sydney
|Tanya Plibersek
|Yes
|Pearce
|Christian Porter
|It’s complicated — Wants religious exemptions in bill
|Ryan
|Jane Prentice
|Did not respond
|Durack
|Melissa Price
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Sturt
|Christopher Pyne
|Yes
|Grey
|Rowan Ramsey
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Kingston
|Amanda Rishworth
|Yes
|Fadden
|Stuart Robert
|Did not respond
|Greenway
|Michelle Rowland
|Yes
|Lalor
|Joanne Ryan
|Yes
|Mayo
|Rebekha Sharkie
|Yes
|Maribyrnong
|Bill Shorten
|Yes
|Casey
|Tony Smith
|Speaker does not have a vote
|Lingiari
|Warren Snowdon
|Yes
|Werriwa
|Anne Stanley
|Yes
|Gilmore
|Ann Sudmalis
|Did not respond
|Deakin
|Michael Sukkar
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Lilley
|Wayne Swan
|Yes
|Paterson
|Meryl Swanson
|Yes
|Hume
|Angus Taylor
|Did not respond
|Wannon
|Dan Tehan
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Macquarie
|Susan Templeman
|Yes
|Kingsford Smith
|Matt Thistlethwaite
|Yes
|Aston
|Alan Tudge
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Wentworth
|Malcolm Turnbull
|Yes
|Calwell
|Maria Vamvakinou
|Did not respond
|Forde
|Bert van Manen
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|Bonner
|Ross Vasta
|Did not respond
|Fisher
|Andrew Wallace
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Gellibrand
|Tim Watts
|Yes
|Robertson
|Lucy Wicks
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Denison
|Andrew Wilkie
|Yes
|Fremantle
|Josh Wilson
|Yes
|O’Connor
|Rick Wilson
|It’s complicated — Has concerns about bill
|Goldstein
|Tim Wilson
|Yes
|La Trobe
|Jason Wood
|Yes
|Hasluck
|Ken Wyatt
|Did not respond
|Makin
|Tony Zappia
|Did not respond
|North Sydney
|Trent Zimmerman
|Yes
|Tas
|Eric Abetz
|It’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill
|QLD
|Fraser Anning
|Did not respond
|QLD
|Andrew Bartlett
|Yes
|SA
|Cory Bernardi
|No
|Tas
|Catryna Bilyk
|Yes
|SA
|Simon Birmingham
|Yes
|Qld
|George Brandis
|Yes
|WA
|Slade Brockman
|No
|Tas
|Carol Brown
|Yes
|NSW
|Brian Burston
|Did not respond
|Tas
|David Bushby
|It’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill
|NSW
|Doug Cameron
|Yes
|Qld
|Matt Canavan
|It’s complicated — Will follow state result, has concerns about bill
|Vic
|Kim Carr
|Yes
|WA
|Michaelia Cash
|Did not respond
|Qld
|Anthony Chisolm
|Yes
|Vic
|Jacinta Collins
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|WA
|Mathias Cormann
|Yes — Will follow national result
|NSW
|Sam Dastyari
|Yes
|Vic
|Richard di Natale
|Yes
|WA
|Patrick Dodson
|Yes
|Tas
|Jonathon Duniam
|It’s complicated — Will follow state result
|SA
|Don Farrell
|No
|SA
|David Fawcett
|It’s complicated — Likely to abstain
|NSW
|Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Vic
|Mitch Fifield
|Yes
|SA
|Alex Gallacher
|Did not respond
|ACT
|Katy Gallagher
|Yes
|WA
|Peter Georgiou
|Yes — Will follow national result
|SA
|Lucy Gichuhi
|No
|SA
|Stirling Griff
|Yes
|Qld
|Pauline Hanson
|Did not respond
|SA
|Sarah Hanson-Young
|Yes
|Vic
|Derryn Hinch
|Yes
|NSW
|Hollie Hughes
|Yes — Assuming she is approved by High Court to sit in parliament
|Vic
|Jane Hume
|Yes
|SA
|Skye Kakoschke-Moore
|Yes
|Qld
|Chris Ketter
|Did not respond
|Vic
|Kimberley Kitching
|Yes
|Tas
|Jacqui Lambie
|It’s complicated — Will follow state result
|NSW
|David Leyonhjelm
|Yes
|WA
|Sue Lines
|Yes
|Qld
|Ian Macdonald
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Vic
|Gavin Marshall
|Yes
|NSW
|Jenny McAllister
|Yes
|NT
|Malarndirri McCarthy
|Yes
|Qld
|James McGrath
|Did not respond
|Vic
|Bridget McKenzie
|No
|Tas
|Nick McKim
|Yes
|Qld
|Claire Moore
|Yes
|NSW
|Deborah O’Neill
|Did not respond
|Qld
|Barry O’Sullivan
|Yes — Will follow national result
|Vic
|James Paterson
|Yes
|SA
|Rex Patrick
|Yes
|NSW
|Marise Payne
|Yes
|Tas
|Helen Polley
|It’s complicated — Wants significant amendments to the Smith Bill
|WA
|Louise Pratt
|Yes
|WA
|Linda Reynolds
|Yes
|NSW
|Lee Rhiannon
|Yes
|Vic
|Janet Rice
|Yes
|SA
|Anne Ruston
|It’s complicated — Will follow state result
|Vic
|Scott Ryan
|Yes
|NT
|Nigel Scullion
|Yes
|ACT
|Zed Seselja
|Yes — Will follow national result
|WA
|Rachel Siewert
|Yes
|Tas
|Lisa Singh
|Yes
|NSW
|Arthur Sinodinos
|Yes — However he is not expected to be in Parliament for the vote
|WA
|Dean Smith
|Yes
|WA
|Jordon Steele-John
|Yes
|WA
|Glenn Sterle
|Yes
|Tas
|Anne Urquhart
|Yes
|Qld
|Murray Watt
|Yes
|Tas
|Peter Whish-Wilson
|Yes
|NSW
|John Williams
|It’s complicated — Will wait to see the survey result
|SA
|Penny Wong
|Yes