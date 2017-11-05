Cory Bernardi Wants Same-Sex Marriage Legislation Put On The Backburner

Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi wants parliament to delay legislating same-sex marriage if the ‘Yes’ vote prevails.

Senator Bernardi told ABC radio today the eligibility of federal politicians needs resolving now and the issue of same-sex marriage should be put on the backburner.

Postal voting closed yesterday, with the latest estimate showing 12.6 million people had returned their ballots by last Friday – representing 78.5 per cent of eligible voters.

Senator Bernardi, who defected from the Liberal Party this year and is staunchly against same-sex marriage, said he would respect any result which came out of the survey.

“Eighty per cent of people, or thereabouts, have voted. I think that has exceeded the expectations of both sides of the debate” Senator Bernardi said.

“I hope that the people will respect the result, not withstanding we are going to have differences about the shape of any bill that goes forward … but nonetheless it has been a pretty positive exercise for the country.”

The result of the postal vote will be declared next Wednesday.