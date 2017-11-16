Bob Katter’s Reaction To The Marriage Equality Vote Is Going Viral

A bizarre interview with North Queensland MP Bob Katter on the subject of the marriage equality vote is going viral online.

Last Wednesday it was announced that 61 per cent of voters were in favour of same-sex marriage, and 38 per cent were against.

But in Bob Katter’s electorate of Kennedy, 53.3 per cent of respondents voted “no”.

When asked for his response on the issue at a press conference last week, Katter said: “I mean, you know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities.

“Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I’m concerned.”

But in a split second his tone changed.

“But I ain’t spendinG any time on it, because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland,” he said.

The clip of Katter’s answer is going viral online after airing on the ABC program Insiders on Sunday.

The program’s host Barrie Cassidy burst out laughing, saying, “So we should put the whole country on hold until we sort out that particular problem?”

Watch the video below: