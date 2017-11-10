Boy George Hangs Up On ‘Boring’ Australian Radio Host

Boy George has hung up on an Australian radio host during an interview after becoming irritated with questioning about the impact of his “gender bending” on children in the 1980s.

The Culture Club frontman was being interviewed by ABC Radio’s Fran Kelly on Monday about the band’s upcoming tour.

George talked of his love of Australia and his outfit choices before the conversation went in a different direction.

“Talking about your look, talking about the sensation you were because of your make-up, your clothes, your outrageousness,” Kelly said.

“I don’t remember if you were openly gay back then but, like David Bowie before you, you were certainly celebrated for being ‘gender bending’. You were a ‘gender bender’.”

But George shut down the comment, saying, “You keep referring to me in past context and we’re actually talking in real time.”

Kelly responded, “Yes, but maybe now times have moved on and the gender bending is not such a surprise, but back then it was,” adding, “Were you aware of the impact of that on kids?”

After a pause, George told Kelly, “You’re boring me, goodbye,” and hung up.

The singer took to his Twitter a few hours later to address the interview, writing: “Sometimes it feels like a person has a rigid script and a view of you that is fixed.

“It was zero to do with the questions. Maybe next time we will meet in person. Maybe not. It was a moment. It’s over. Peace!”

Culture Club begin their Australian tour on November 30, and will play the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday, December 2.

