This Brisbane Couple Just Got A $20k Wedding Surprise

A Brisbane couple are the lucky winners of a wedding package worth a huge $20,000, thanks to Brisbane jewellery business Xennox Diamonds.

Sinead and Natalie (pictured) have been together for 15 years and are mums to 7-year-old twins.

Last week they beat more than 200 couples to win the competition, which asked them to explain what marriage equality in Australia would mean to them.

“I haven’t stopped crying all day,” Sinead said. “We had a commitment ceremony back in 2008, where we had the whole white wedding. But it’s our 10 year anniversary next year so it’s another excuse to get dressed up and have an amazing official wedding.”

Sinead said the most important thing the “yes” campaign did was show Australia the LGBTIQ community are just the same as everyone else.

“There’s been a lot of horrible things said; it’s been a very difficult journey.

“Coming forward with personal stories really helps people who have don’t know about our community. I know that sounds absolutely ridiculous because we shouldn’t have to do that in 2017.”

Xennox Diamonds proudly campaigned to support the LBGTIQ community during the marriage law postal survey, and felt compelled to show their support when they noticed a lack of supportive voices from the business community.

The company united with other like-minded Brisbane small businesses including Brisbane MINI Garage, Urbane Restaurant, Unforgettable Proposals and Evoke Studios to inspire change through the competition.

Xennox Diamonds Managing Director Karl Schwantes said the competition was about showing Brisbane that love is love.

“We help couples along that special journey to find that special symbol of their love for each other. For us it doesn’t matter whether you’re in a straight or same-sex relationship. Everyone should be able to have that special experience,” he said.

Mr Schwantes encouraged couples to visit him in his Queen Street Mall showroom where the company’s beautiful rings are crafted. For more information, visit their website or give them a call on (07) 3210 6288.