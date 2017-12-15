Brisbane Couple To Open Chapel Doors For Same-Sex Weddings

Brisbane couple James and Nick can’t wait to welcome the first same-sex couples to their wedding chapel.

In 2004, they finished the restoration of the 135-year-old Broadway Chapel in Woolloongabba, and held their commitment ceremony at the refurbished venue that year.

And after the first same-sex marriages commence in January, the couple plan to celebrate a “big gay wedding” at the venue to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

“Running Broadway Chapel has been an absolute pleasure over the last 13 years and now with the ‘yes’ vote, we look forward to welcoming couples from our community for weddings,” James said.

“We organised our commitment ceremony at the chapel to get an understanding of the wedding process, and we ended up having the best day of our lives.”

He said the ceremony had been a really special day and made them really appreciate the journey they’d taken together and how committed they were to the future.

“All our friends and family came together for the first time to recognise our love for each other,” he said.

“After the ceremony we were no longer just partners; both of our families truly embraced both of us as their sons, brothers and uncles.”

In the new year, James and Nick are extending the invitation to couples to choose the non-denominational Broadway Chapel for their civil or religious ceremonies.

The heritage-listed building is set amongst trees and gardens, with a sandstone terrace for guests to mingle and host cocktail receptions.

“A wedding doesn’t have to be a ‘huge event’, it can be just a simple, elegant step on your journey in life to recognise your commitment and love for each other,” James said.

“I’m a forty-something LGBTI man celebrating our 20-year relationship, and a ‘big gay’ wedding was never on the radar. How quickly things change!”

His advice to same-sex couples planning on getting married in 2018?

“We can reinvent the wedding, and create our own traditions,” he said.

“Focus on who the wedding is really for and who you want to share your special day with.”

The Broadway Chapel is located at 49 Broadway Street in Woolloongabba in Brisbane. For more information about the venue and bookings, visit their website.