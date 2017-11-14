Brisbane Landmarks To Light Up As The ‘Yes’ Parties Continue

Brisbane landmarks will be lit up in rainbow on Wednesday night as the city celebrates the successful marriage equality result.

Brisbane City councillor Vicki Howard announced on Facebook that the Story Bridge and City Hall would both be illuminated in rainbow lights.

On Wednesday morning, a crowd of hundreds of people gathered in Brisbane, one of several events held around the state, to listen to the Australian Bureau of Statistics deliver the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Marriage equality parties will continue into the evening, with campaigners from GetUp! and Equal Love Brisbane gathering at the Rumpus Room at 56 Russell Street in Brisbane’s West End from 6pm to celebrate.

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel is inviting everyone to come together to celebrate the “yes” campaign until late.

In Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, supporters who gathered for a picnic during the day will continue on to Zachary’s Gourmet Pizza Bar for a celebratory dinner and drinks this evening.

In Cairns, supporters are gathering at The Conservatory Bar at 12 Lake Street from 5pm.

Cairns LGBT Alliance spokesperson Ben Woodward told The Cairns Post the result was a great relief.

“My initial reaction was just affirming what all of us were hoping for and wishing for for many years now,” he said.

“Ultimately I was personally hoping for over 60 per cent yes but … it’s been a long campaign, and it was really hard to judge what the outcome would be.

“It’s a monumental moment.”