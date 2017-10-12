The Brisbane Tritons Are Having An Open Day, And You’re Invited

Queensland’s LGBTI and inclusive water polo team the Brisbane Tritons are inviting everybody to their Open Day in Fortitude Valley next week.

The event will be held on Sunday, October 22 at the Valley Pool on Wickham Terrace for anyone who’s interested in joining the club.

“Come along, bring your togs, jump in and give it a go if you want. We’ll have a BBQ going on the day too,” President Sean Langeveld said.

Participants of any age or experience level are welcome.

“The Open Day is a great opportunity to meet the team before our Beginners Boot Camp starts on November 5, which will run for six weeks,” he said.

Since the Brisbane Tritons were formed less than two years ago, the Tritons have grown to over 90 active members and multiple teams.

Langeveld said the Tritons were also looking for women interested in creating an inclusive female water polo team.

“For the women’s team, if we have enough interest we’d love to enter them into the social competition in Brisbane in January,” he said.

For more information, visit the Brisbane Tritons Facebook page.

