Celebrities Cheer Australia For Passing Marriage Equality

Celebrities and high-profile marriage equality supporters across the country have taken to social media to celebrate Australia finally legislating the reform.

The same-sex marriage legislation passed in a landslide final vote in the lower house on Thursday evening, with the first Australian same-sex weddings to start in early January.

