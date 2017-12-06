Celebrities Cheer Australia For Passing Marriage Equality

Celebrities and high-profile marriage equality supporters across the country have taken to social media to celebrate Australia finally legislating the reform.
The same-sex marriage legislation passed in a landslide final vote in the lower house on Thursday evening, with the first Australian same-sex weddings to start in early January.
Here's to every Australian LGBTIQ elder who fought harder, tougher, bloodier battles to pave the way for today.
And here's to every Aussie kid and teen out there—in the suburbs, regions, rural areas, coastlines—who saw today's news and imagined a better future for themselves.
— Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) December 7, 2017
You may now officially say “CONGRATULATIONS” to Australia on #MarriageEquaility 🏳️🌈🇦🇺
— Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017
I really just accepted that my community would always be seen as less than, “not equal”. I didn’t care. I didn’t need their validation, but thanks to amazing pioneers,from the #78ers to #MarriageEquality campaigners, today, my country, Australia, will pass into law equality 1/2
— Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017
cont… for LGBT people. It might not seem like much to some, but it has huge symbolism for this little boy from Brisbane and many others around the world 🏳️🌈😭😍😭😍🏳️🌈. #marriageequality 2/2
— Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017
So happy that love has won. Equality has won. Australia has won. pic.twitter.com/dNmUPgmcT8
— Matthew Mitcham (@matthew_mitcham) December 7, 2017
Finally #EqualMarriage in Australia. To the people who supported us, thank you a million times over and over. To the politicians and homophobes who stood in the way, shame on you. #marriageequality
— Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) December 7, 2017
Finally. #marriageequality
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) December 7, 2017
Proud, relieved and jubilant that #MarriageEquality is now law. Truly historic; a testament to those who fought the good fight, and a great comfort to our loved ones and the community who waited so long.
— Peter Garrett (@pgarrett) December 7, 2017
AUSTRALIA JUST LEGALIZED SAME-SEX MARRIAGE!!!!!!!! ?????????????????????????????? #MarriageEquality ?????????? pic.twitter.com/l9LAdCZbIC
— RICKI-LEE ?? (@TheRickiLee) December 7, 2017
#Auspol YES YES YES YES!!! Love wins at last #MarriageEquality is achieved 😍 #SSM pic.twitter.com/fLiiEnO5ya
— Fr Rod Bower (@FrBower) December 7, 2017
ABOUT BLOODY TIME! YES AUSTRALIA #marriageequality #lovewins
— DANIELLE CORMACK (@daniellecormack) December 7, 2017
Thanks to all the LGBTIQ folk who have worked so hard to make #marriageequality a reality. We are all better for it.
— David Pocock (@pocockdavid) December 7, 2017
@LyleShelton now that #marriageequality is here, you'll be able to focus more on helping the oppressed, fighting economic injustice and other things that Jesus really cared about 👍🏽
— David Pocock (@pocockdavid) December 7, 2017
At last we have Marriage Equality in Australia🌈 #MarriageEquaility pic.twitter.com/NVGsWl4GJO
— Dolly Diamond (@_DollyDiamond) December 7, 2017
Come on Aussie. #MarriageEquality 🏳️🌈❤️🏳️🌈❤️🏳️🌈
— Tim Minchin (@timminchin) December 7, 2017
Found a rainbow on my pillow and thought about how proud I am to be an Aussie today. Marriage equality has been passed by Australian parliament.
Welcome to the bright side of history, Australia!
🌈 💜💛💙💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/ba6ff7gADn
— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) December 7, 2017
Enjoy yourself #marriageequality
— Lee Lin Chin (@LeeLinChinSBS) December 7, 2017
Australia has passed #marriageequality. I want to pay tribute to every single LGBTI person and ally who fought for years to get us to this moment. Today is our day. Today love won, and all Australians are better off for it. 🏳️🌈
— Jason Ball (@jasonballau) December 7, 2017
— The Veronicas (@TheVeronicas) December 7, 2017
It brings so much happiness to my heart that every baby born today in Australia will grow up knowing only that marriage is equal for everyone🌈 pic.twitter.com/TpMlRdryha
— Jessica Veronica (@Jessicaveronica) December 7, 2017
Yes. yes. YES!!!!!!! #loveislove https://t.co/Kk6VP59kyF
— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) December 7, 2017
Just checking your availability to duet at my wedding @danniiminogue @kylieminogue? 🌈🌈🌈
— Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) December 7, 2017
It took too long. It hurt too many. But we are finally there, Australia. The patience, dignity and resilience of the LGBTQI community has been extraordinary….and I'm available for weddings… #MarriageEquality
— Charlie Pickering (@charliepick) December 7, 2017
Just told my 9 year old cousin the same sex marriage bill passed in parliament, and he said "Cool. Buy, why would anyone would vote no?!?"
That's a very good question, Neddy.#marriageequality
— Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) December 7, 2017
Just like the cricket, we took longer than expected but got the win on the final day. Well played Australia. Well played #marriageequality 🌈
— Dr Chris Brown (@drchrisbrown) December 7, 2017
Now it’s official 🌈 #marriageequality pic.twitter.com/4QeQf8CMeB
— Qantas (@Qantas) December 7, 2017