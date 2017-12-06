Celebrities Cheer Australia For Passing Marriage Equality

Celebrities and high-profile marriage equality supporters across the country have taken to social media to celebrate Australia finally legislating the reform.

The same-sex marriage legislation passed in a landslide final vote in the lower house on Thursday evening, with the first Australian same-sex weddings to start in early January.

Here's to every Australian LGBTIQ elder who fought harder, tougher, bloodier battles to pave the way for today. And here's to every Aussie kid and teen out there—in the suburbs, regions, rural areas, coastlines—who saw today's news and imagined a better future for themselves. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) December 7, 2017

You may now officially say “CONGRATULATIONS” to Australia on #MarriageEquaility 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017

I really just accepted that my community would always be seen as less than, “not equal”. I didn’t care. I didn’t need their validation, but thanks to amazing pioneers,from the #78ers to #MarriageEquality campaigners, today, my country, Australia, will pass into law equality 1/2 — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017

cont… for LGBT people. It might not seem like much to some, but it has huge symbolism for this little boy from Brisbane and many others around the world 🏳️‍🌈😭😍😭😍🏳️‍🌈. #marriageequality 2/2 — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017

#marriageequality has passed. 💗👬🌈 A post shared by Wayne and Tom (@wayneandtom) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

So happy that love has won. Equality has won. Australia has won. pic.twitter.com/dNmUPgmcT8 — Matthew Mitcham (@matthew_mitcham) December 7, 2017

Finally #EqualMarriage in Australia. To the people who supported us, thank you a million times over and over. To the politicians and homophobes who stood in the way, shame on you. #marriageequality — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) December 7, 2017

Proud, relieved and jubilant that #MarriageEquality is now law. Truly historic; a testament to those who fought the good fight, and a great comfort to our loved ones and the community who waited so long. — Peter Garrett (@pgarrett) December 7, 2017

Thanks to all the LGBTIQ folk who have worked so hard to make #marriageequality a reality. We are all better for it. — David Pocock (@pocockdavid) December 7, 2017

@LyleShelton now that #marriageequality is here, you'll be able to focus more on helping the oppressed, fighting economic injustice and other things that Jesus really cared about 👍🏽 — David Pocock (@pocockdavid) December 7, 2017

At last we have Marriage Equality in Australia🌈 #MarriageEquaility pic.twitter.com/NVGsWl4GJO — Dolly Diamond (@_DollyDiamond) December 7, 2017

Found a rainbow on my pillow and thought about how proud I am to be an Aussie today. Marriage equality has been passed by Australian parliament.

Welcome to the bright side of history, Australia!

🌈 💜💛💙💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/ba6ff7gADn — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) December 7, 2017

Australia now has marriage equality! I'm very proud of my country today #australiasaidyes #proudaussie #lovewins A post shared by Ian Thorpe (@ian.thorpe) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:08am PST

Enjoy yourself #marriageequality — Lee Lin Chin (@LeeLinChinSBS) December 7, 2017

Australia has passed #marriageequality. I want to pay tribute to every single LGBTI person and ally who fought for years to get us to this moment. Today is our day. Today love won, and all Australians are better off for it. 🏳️‍🌈 — Jason Ball (@jasonballau) December 7, 2017

It brings so much happiness to my heart that every baby born today in Australia will grow up knowing only that marriage is equal for everyone🌈 pic.twitter.com/TpMlRdryha — Jessica Veronica (@Jessicaveronica) December 7, 2017

Just checking your availability to duet at my wedding @danniiminogue @kylieminogue? 🌈🌈🌈 — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) December 7, 2017

It took too long. It hurt too many. But we are finally there, Australia. The patience, dignity and resilience of the LGBTQI community has been extraordinary….and I'm available for weddings… #MarriageEquality — Charlie Pickering (@charliepick) December 7, 2017

Just told my 9 year old cousin the same sex marriage bill passed in parliament, and he said "Cool. Buy, why would anyone would vote no?!?" That's a very good question, Neddy.#marriageequality — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) December 7, 2017