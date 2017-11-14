Celebrities Share The Love As Australia Votes ‘Yes’

Local and international celebrities have congratulated Australia for today’s announcement of a “yes” vote in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

On Wednesday morning, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced the “yes” vote had prevailed in the survey with more than 61% of the vote.

National treasure Magda Szubanski, who campaigned tirelessly for the “yes” vote, told Nine News she was “overjoyed” by the result.

“When the announcement finally came through, it was the most incredible relief and joy and feeling of love and just sadness that we have been through this,” she said.

“It was kind of one of those epic moments when you are having every single feeling all at once. But also enormous pride in this country.”

@MagdaSzubanski rocking out at the #MarriageEquality rally at Prince Alfred Park pic.twitter.com/FikxgQIRnP — Heather McNab (@heatherlmcnab) November 15, 2017

Celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their joy at the result.

@MagdaSzubanski – you are a strong, brave and wonderful soul. Your tireless work has helped future generations we’ll never even meet. I LOVE YOU. Thank you. — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) November 14, 2017

Many lovey-dovey thoughts to @MagdaSzubanski who, in this age of slacktavism rolled up her sleeves & got down to business becoming the public face that was always compassionate & fair. Do we owe her a drink? #YES #MarriageEquality — Peter Helliar 🌈🌥☘️ (@pjhelliar) November 15, 2017

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

So stoked. So relieved. So gay. 😘🌈👊🏻 — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) November 15, 2017

#Australia … 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL AND WISH I WAS HOME 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) November 15, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS AUSTRALIA!!! 61% of people who voted, voted YES FOR #marriageequaility — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) November 14, 2017

YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA – YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017

Seeing my feed full of rainbows leaves me breathless. So happy. Everyone tweet rainbows until your thumbs hurt!!!!!!! 🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/WQohc0sqXL — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 15, 2017

What a moment! I am crying… 61.6% of Australians voted #YES for #MarriageEquality 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 I am so proud of everyone who used their voice & their vote to make a change! Congratulations to the LGBTQ community – I am so happy for you! And I am looking forward to going to some FABULOUS weddings! xxx 🌈✊🏼 #LoveIsLove A post shared by 🏳️‍🌈 R I C K I – L E E 🏳️‍🌈 (@therickilee) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

The public have spoken! YES ?? Over to you parliament to pass marriage equality #DoTheRightThing #loveislove — DANIELLE CORMACK (@daniellecormack) November 15, 2017

Love wins in Australia! Thrilled to hear Australians have voted in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage. #MarriageEquality — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2017

Australians, we got it right. A massive relief & vindication for dear family members, friends and the community #marriageequaility – now for contructive, reasonable legislation. And no discrimination. — Peter Garrett (@pgarrett) November 14, 2017

HORRAY! WELL DONE AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 #loveislove🌈 🙌🙌🙌 I want to become a celebrant now 😍 pic.twitter.com/STCIrHFMby — Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) November 14, 2017

Crying with happiness 💕🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈❤️ — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) November 14, 2017

F**K YES 🌈 about time. Nothing but 👩‍❤️‍👩👨‍❤️‍👨 from us. @lukewmangan @jasyarby A post shared by kstefanovic (@kstefanovic) on Nov 14, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/pCLUOhvD06 — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) November 15, 2017

Here’s to the YES!!! 🍾🎉🍾Sending love from NYC!! we are with you all the way!! @deborralee @thehughjackman ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rebecca Gibney (@rebeccagibney_) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia ! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/JRTt9qFpvE — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) November 15, 2017