Celebrities Share The Love As Australia Votes ‘Yes’

Local and international celebrities have congratulated Australia for today’s announcement of a “yes” vote in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

On Wednesday morning, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced the “yes” vote had prevailed in the survey with more than 61% of the vote.

National treasure Magda Szubanski, who campaigned tirelessly for the “yes” vote, told Nine News she was “overjoyed” by the result.

“When the announcement finally came through, it was the most incredible relief and joy and feeling of love and just sadness that we have been through this,” she said.

“It was kind of one of those epic moments when you are having every single feeling all at once. But also enormous pride in this country.”

Celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their joy at the result.

This image was taken about an hour after I proposed to my beautiful @nellartist in late January 2015. Our dear friend #SaskiaHavekes @grandiflora_sydney made both of us THE most gorgeous necklaces for this moment, like a Hawaiian 'lei' – rustic sandalwood beads adorned with 'Everlasting' flowers and freshly cut, sweetly scented 'Tuberoses'. #SaskiaHavekes also fashioned THE sweetest, most delicate 'symbolic' ring for me so I had this to offer @nellartist in this profound moment of ritual in our, at that stage, 9 year relationship. Again, she decorated this ring in Everlastings which of course we still have and cherish. Not so long after Nell and I got together in 2006, my Mum who adores @nellartist gave Nell her own mother's antique ring ( which Nell would love as her 'wedding ring' ). My Pau Pau ( grandmother ) would have LOVED @nellartist as much as my father would have, because like my Mum, they would have been able to immediately sense how deeply content and happy I am because of Nell in my life. Today we are one step closer to #marriageequality in this country after Australia voted 'YES' in support of 'same sex marriage'. THANK YOU Australia, to EVERYONE who made this happen! Speaking directly from my heart and own life long personal experience as a gay person, ( I 'came out' to my family when I was 19, boy-oh-boy that was such a hard and very, very complex time … but ultimately ended in the greatest happiness for all and the most True Connections we had ever felt as a family ) you must never ever underestimate the deeply positive emotional, mental, physical, social and spiritual effect your acknowledgment will have on so so so so so many and therefore on our society as a whole. This is one of the most enormous steps toward the Light ☀️in this country. @nellartist and I are SOOOOOOOOO HAPPPPPPPYYYY! 💚💚💚⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

F**K YES 🌈 about time. Nothing but 👩‍❤️‍👩👨‍❤️‍👨 from us. @lukewmangan @jasyarby

Thank you to everyone in Australia who have voted YES. We all have people in our lives that this affects whether it be a sister, a brother, a parent, a relative, a friend, a work colleague who are LGBTIQ, this is so important for all of us whether you are gay or not. To the media, personalities and people in positions of influence who have used their platforms in a supportive and respectful way in favour of the YES vote, thank you. To the pioneering advocates and crusaders who for decades have been fighting for equality, thank you. Personally, words can not express the gratitude and relief of finally moving forward with equality for all in Australia. Yes it took a while and yes, it’s sad that not all Australians can find it in their hearts and minds to accept we are all equal, but we got there in the end. May the youth in our society and future generations live and grow up in a country where they can love freely, feel respected, express themselves without judgement, celebrate all they are and know they are special and equal. Anth x #marriageequality #Australia #YES

