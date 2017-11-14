Celebrities Share The Love As Australia Votes ‘Yes’

Local and international celebrities have congratulated Australia for today’s announcement of a “yes” vote in the same-sex marriage postal survey.
On Wednesday morning, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced the “yes” vote had prevailed in the survey with more than 61% of the vote.
National treasure Magda Szubanski, who campaigned tirelessly for the “yes” vote, told Nine News she was “overjoyed” by the result.
“When the announcement finally came through, it was the most incredible relief and joy and feeling of love and just sadness that we have been through this,” she said.
“It was kind of one of those epic moments when you are having every single feeling all at once. But also enormous pride in this country.”
@MagdaSzubanski rocking out at the #MarriageEquality rally at Prince Alfred Park pic.twitter.com/FikxgQIRnP
Celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their joy at the result.
@MagdaSzubanski – you are a strong, brave and wonderful soul. Your tireless work has helped future generations we’ll never even meet. I LOVE YOU. Thank you.
Many lovey-dovey thoughts to @MagdaSzubanski who, in this age of slacktavism rolled up her sleeves & got down to business becoming the public face that was always compassionate & fair. Do we owe her a drink? #YES #MarriageEquality
Thank you, Australia #yes
the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY
So stoked. So relieved. So gay. 😘🌈👊🏻
#Australia … 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love.
It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/0tdnBHPAW1
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL AND WISH I WAS HOME 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
CONGRATULATIONS AUSTRALIA!!! 61% of people who voted, voted YES FOR #marriageequaility
YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA – YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈
Seeing my feed full of rainbows leaves me breathless. So happy. Everyone tweet rainbows until your thumbs hurt!!!!!!! 🏳️🌈🌈🏳️🌈🌈🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/WQohc0sqXL
What a moment! I am crying… 61.6% of Australians voted #YES for #MarriageEquality 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 I am so proud of everyone who used their voice & their vote to make a change! Congratulations to the LGBTQ community – I am so happy for you! And I am looking forward to going to some FABULOUS weddings! xxx 🌈✊🏼 #LoveIsLove
This image was taken about an hour after I proposed to my beautiful @nellartist in late January 2015. Our dear friend #SaskiaHavekes @grandiflora_sydney made both of us THE most gorgeous necklaces for this moment, like a Hawaiian 'lei' – rustic sandalwood beads adorned with 'Everlasting' flowers and freshly cut, sweetly scented 'Tuberoses'. #SaskiaHavekes also fashioned THE sweetest, most delicate 'symbolic' ring for me so I had this to offer @nellartist in this profound moment of ritual in our, at that stage, 9 year relationship. Again, she decorated this ring in Everlastings which of course we still have and cherish. Not so long after Nell and I got together in 2006, my Mum who adores @nellartist gave Nell her own mother's antique ring ( which Nell would love as her 'wedding ring' ). My Pau Pau ( grandmother ) would have LOVED @nellartist as much as my father would have, because like my Mum, they would have been able to immediately sense how deeply content and happy I am because of Nell in my life. Today we are one step closer to #marriageequality in this country after Australia voted 'YES' in support of 'same sex marriage'. THANK YOU Australia, to EVERYONE who made this happen! Speaking directly from my heart and own life long personal experience as a gay person, ( I 'came out' to my family when I was 19, boy-oh-boy that was such a hard and very, very complex time … but ultimately ended in the greatest happiness for all and the most True Connections we had ever felt as a family ) you must never ever underestimate the deeply positive emotional, mental, physical, social and spiritual effect your acknowledgment will have on so so so so so many and therefore on our society as a whole. This is one of the most enormous steps toward the Light ☀️in this country. @nellartist and I are SOOOOOOOOO HAPPPPPPPYYYY! 💚💚💚⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️
Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7
The public have spoken! YES ?? Over to you parliament to pass marriage equality #DoTheRightThing #loveislove
Love wins in Australia! Thrilled to hear Australians have voted in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage. #MarriageEquality
Australians, we got it right. A massive relief & vindication for dear family members, friends and the community #marriageequaility – now for contructive, reasonable legislation. And no discrimination.
Goosebumps. LOVE WINS ❤️ https://t.co/mKUexynrHw
HORRAY! WELL DONE AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 #loveislove🌈 🙌🙌🙌 I want to become a celebrant now 😍 pic.twitter.com/STCIrHFMby
Crying with happiness 💕🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈❤️
Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/pCLUOhvD06
Thank you to everyone in Australia who have voted YES. We all have people in our lives that this affects whether it be a sister, a brother, a parent, a relative, a friend, a work colleague who are LGBTIQ, this is so important for all of us whether you are gay or not. To the media, personalities and people in positions of influence who have used their platforms in a supportive and respectful way in favour of the YES vote, thank you. To the pioneering advocates and crusaders who for decades have been fighting for equality, thank you. Personally, words can not express the gratitude and relief of finally moving forward with equality for all in Australia. Yes it took a while and yes, it’s sad that not all Australians can find it in their hearts and minds to accept we are all equal, but we got there in the end. May the youth in our society and future generations live and grow up in a country where they can love freely, feel respected, express themselves without judgement, celebrate all they are and know they are special and equal. Anth x #marriageequality #Australia #YES
Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia ! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/JRTt9qFpvE
Yay!!! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 #MarriageEquality https://t.co/1oeC0YVrI0
Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇦🇺 #MarriageEquality
