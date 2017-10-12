Colton Haynes Opens Up About Battling Anxiety: ‘You’re Not Alone’

Colton Haynes has opened up about his struggle with depression and anxiety in an important message on World Mental Health Day.

The American Horror Story actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of himself to Instagram and wrote to his followers: “This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do.

“I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 weeks with no explanation. My personal life and career were at an all-time high.

“I’ve talked about this before but I can’t stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression since I was in the 5th grade and it’s not something that should go untreated or uncared for.

“I know a lot of people don’t understand mental illness and pass it off as people being dramatic… but it’s a chemical imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It’s not easy.

“Let’s all take a second to reach out to those in need of help and those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way.

“My heart is with my fellow survivors and people struggling through this disease… you aren’t alone.”

Australian mental health organisation Beyond Blue marked World Mental Health Day earlier this week with the launch of a new campaign to help people recognise the symptoms of anxiety, the country’s most prevalent mental health condition.

“In any given year, more than two million Australians will experience anxiety, double the number who experience depression. One in four Australians will experience an anxiety condition at some stage in their life,” beyondblue CEO Georgie Harman said.

“We all feel anxious sometimes, but when those feelings are long lasting, overwhelming and unusually focused on the worst case scenario, these can be signs of an anxiety condition.

“The point is you don’t have to wait or wonder. Support is available and research tells us that it works.”

Beyondblue says the signs of anxiety include:

Excessive worrying about things that could go wrong

Racing mind that won’t calm down

Feeling tense or on edge

A racing heart

Shallow or rapid breathing

Sleeping problems

Avoiding situations that make you feel anxious

If you need support, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, beyondblue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.