Community Legends Honoured At Brisbane’s 2017 Transgender Awards

Two local legends have been honoured for more than 30 years of tireless activism for the transgender community at the 2017 Trans Awards in Brisbane on Sunday.

Gina Mather and Krissy Johnson from the Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland (ATSAQ) were given the inaugural Community Achievement Award at the night of nights for Brisbane’s trans and gender diverse community.

“The Trans Awards are about recognising those people in and out of the community who have made a difference to our lives and the services we are able to access today,” organiser Parker Forbes said.

“Without these people, we would not be standing here.

“I’d like to present ATSAQ with the first ever Community Achievement Award, which will from next year bear ATSAQ’s name going forward.”

Gina and Krissy both said they were overwhelmed to receive the honour.

“Just to be awarded something like this from our own community is one of the best things that’s ever happened. For nearly 30 years we’ve been supporting this community. I’m overwhelmed,” Krissy said.

ATSAQ also won gongs for Service Provider and Trans Group of the Year, and Krissy picked up Trans Activist of the Year.

Dr Fiona Bisshop, who specialises in LGBTI health at Brisbane’s Holdsworth House and is a QNews contributor, won Medical Professional of the Year for the second year in a row.

Matilda Alexander won Ally of the Year for her work with the LGBTI Legal Service.

Three awards were also given to Brisbane locals who are actively raising visibility and awareness of trans and gender non-conformity: Jade Mirabito won the Mx award, Sophia Busch won Ms Trans 2017, and Indigenous activist Taz Clay won Mr Trans 2017 and Young Trans Person of the Year.

Trans Fair Day, held in New Farm, won the award for Trans Event of the Year.

The second annual Trans Awards ceremony was organised by Many Genders One Voice (MGOV), a local coalition of volunteers from different health service providers, trans support services and social groups, as well as trans community members and allies. The event was held on November 19 at the Sportsman Hotel.

During the ceremony, a minute’s silence was held to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held around the world on November 20 to remember those lost to transphobic violence.

(Photo by Kim Streten)