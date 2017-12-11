Couple Who Proposed On ‘Yes’ Day To Tie The Knot At Mardi Gras

The gay couple who got engaged live on TV the day the postal survey result was announced have revealed they plan to wed on a float at next year’s Mardi Gras parade.

James Brechney proposed to his partner of two and a half years, Stuart Henshall, at a Sydney rally that gathered to hear the landmark marriage equality announcement.

Now he’s announced on his Instagram that the couple will be tying the knot at the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in March.

For the couple, it will have an even more special significance.

James, who is the founder of the DIY Rainbow group, wrote on Instagram, “We’ve set a date – Saturday 3 March 2018!!

“We’re going to say ‘I Do’ as we cross over the site of the rainbow crossing at Taylor Square on our Mardi Gras Float!!!”

He added to Fairfax Media that he and his partner were excited to get married on their own “Breko and Stu, the Wedding” float, surrounded by a wedding party of 80 people.

“We absolutely adore Mardi Gras – I have flown four floats myself – so it will be an electric and magical time for both of us,” he said.

“To have this moment of our lives celebrated at the same time [as the 40th anniversary] is incredibly special. We feel very privileged and honoured.”

The milestone 40th anniversary of the Mardi Gras will remember those who fought for LGBTI equality over the last four decades, including the landmark 1978 protest that gave birth to the parade.

Marriage equality officially came into effect on Saturday, as thousands of Australian couples who had previously married overseas had their unions recognised overnight.

From Saturday, couples also gave their required one month’s notice to register their intent to marry, paving the way for weddings to be held after January 9.

Watch James and Stuart’s proposal on November 15 below: