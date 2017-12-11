Drag Queen ‘Denied Entry To Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert’

A London drag queen was left “upset and embarrassed” after she was allegedly denied entry to a Mariah Carey’s concert this week.

Coral DeVille had tickets to attend Mariah’s All I Want for Christmas is You concert at London’s O2 arena on Monday night, but alleged she was refused entry to the show by the venue’s security staff.

“OMG OMG OMG turned away from O2 arena for being in drag. WHAT?????? I have valid tickets!!!!!! SOMEONE HELP!!!!!” Coral said on her Twitter.

She later added: “Yes, entirely my fault for turning up as the ‘other’ me. I get that. Still, I’m upset and embarrassed.

“Thank you for the messages of support. Its with the police now and (genuinely) I’m seeking legal advice. Watch this space.”

A spokesperson told UK media that the venue was investigating the incident and clarified it doesn’t have any dress code bans in place.

“We take the claims seriously and are currently investigating the circumstances around this incident,” the spokesperson said.

“Our policy is certainly not to refuse anyone entry based upon what they are wearing.”