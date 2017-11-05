‘Drag Race’ Stars Trixie and Katya’s New TV Show Is Almost Here

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya have a new TV series coming to SBS Viceland this month.

Though neither of the pair won Drag Race season 7, they’ve since scored success with their hilarious YouTube series “UNHhhh” and now they’re bringing it to TV screens.

Just as in their web series, the pair will riff on a variety of topics including drag, hookups, breakups, fear, God, death, sex, porn and more. The girls will also get out of drag to walk the streets of Los Angeles and interview locals.

Trixie and Katya told HuffPost they didn’t become good friends until after they left Drag Race, and started their YouTube series just for fun.

“People always say they love watching our show because it feels like they’re just hanging out with their friends, which is absolutely what we’re doing,” Trixie said.

The Trixie and Katya Show will premiere in Australia on SBS Viceland on November 16, a day after it airs in the US.

Watch the trailer below: