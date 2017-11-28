Drag Show ‘Bowls ‘Em Over’ At Enoggera

Enoggera was “bowled over” by a Christmas Extravaganza drag show earlier this month.

Lucy Lockjaw and Carla M’World headlined the night with a “risque” show at the Enoggera Bowls Club on November 11.

Joined by a troupe of “ladies” they performed in front of an almost full house.

Bowls club officials reportedly said the show was “the biggest event of the year and the crowd was the best behaved they had ever had”.

Lucy Lockjaw and Carla M’World are looking at putting more shows on in 2018, and there is word that Gavin Anthony may be joining in by performing some of his previous shows there in the next year or so.

In the meantime, Lucy and Carla are taking their show to Rockhampton for Club Rok on December 16.



