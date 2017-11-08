Ellen Page Accuses Director Brett Ratner Of Homophobic Harassment

Ellen Page has accused film director Brett Ratner of “homophobic and abusive behaviour”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Page said Ratner made the comments to her while working with him on the 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

“I was eighteen years old,” she wrote.

“He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should f— her to make her realize she’s gay.'”

The 30-year-old continued: “I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself.

“I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either.

“This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea.”

Page said the “public, aggressive” outing left her with “long-standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia.”

“Making someone feel ashamed of who they are is a cruel manipulation, designed to oppress and repress,” she said.

“I was robbed of more than autonomy over my ability to define myself.

“Ratner’s comment replayed in my mind many times over the years as I encountered homophobia and coped with feelings of reluctance and uncertainty about the industry and my future in it.”

Actress Anna Paquin, who also starred in “X-Men: The Last Stand,” tweeted her support for Page, saying she was there when the alleged comment was made.

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

In her post, Page said the ongoing conversation about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood – originally sparked by allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein – as a “long-awaited reckoning”.

“Let’s remember the epidemic of violence against women in our society disproportionately affects low-income women, particularly women of color, trans and queer women and indigenous women, who are silenced by their economic circumstances and profound mistrust of a justice system that acquits the guilty in the face of overwhelming evidence and continues to oppress people of color,” she said.

Six other women, including actress Olivia Munn, have also accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct, claims he has strenuously denied.

Ratner’s lawyer Martin Singer told the Los Angeles Times in response to those allegations: “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.

“Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

(Top right photo by David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons)