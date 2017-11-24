Gay Couple Get Engaged At Little Mix Concert

A gay couple have gotten engaged at a recent Little Mix concert in the UK.

After the girl group performed their ballad “Secret Love Song”, which Little Mix member Jade proudly dedicated to the LGBTI community, a man in the audience got down on one knee and surprised his boyfriend by pulling out a ring.

The man’s partner said “yes” before the couple shared a kiss as the audience at London’s O2 arena applauded them.

After the concert, Jade posted video footage of the proposal to her Instagram writing: “my heart”.

When the song was released in 2015, Little Mix fans noticed the narrative seemed to tell the heartbreaking story of a queer couple coming to terms with their sexuality and struggling to showing affection in public.

“I’m so happy you’ve said this,” Jade tweeted at the time. “This is how I picture it and how we saw the music video in our heads.”

Watch the proposal below: