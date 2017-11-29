Gay Cowboy Josh Goyne Ready To Ride For A Great Cause

Josh Goyne is a young man on a mission: to raise money for stroke awareness, rehabilitation and treatment.

He started his Stroke Support Awareness Australia charity and fundraising bicycle rides at the age of just 16 in a bid to help others affected by the debilitating condition.

“I started it in honour of my late grandfather Barry (pictured below). After suffering his fifth stroke, he was paralysed from the chest down,” Josh said.

“He needed 24/7 around-the-clock care, putting strain on our close family and friends. Sadly, he passed away shortly after his sixth stroke.

“Last year my grandmother also passed away from stroke so it’s a cause that’s really close to my heart.”

Last year, Josh cycled over 2500 kilometres in 21 days down the east coast of Queensland to the New South Wales central coast.

In two weeks he’ll set off again, cycling over 500km from the New South Wales central coast to his hometown of Canberra from December 16 to 20.

Josh wants to raise money to provide stroke wards with lifesaving equipment and help rehabilitate stroke victims and raise awareness of stroke.

“Stroke is the leading cause of disability in Australia and the scary thing is it kills more men than prostate cancer and more women than breast cancer,” he said.

His horseback ride will begin at Terrigal Beach on New South Wales’ central coast on December 16 and will finish at the 65 Northbourne restaurant in the Canberra CBD on December 20.

Josh is also looking for volunteers who can help him along the route. To find out more about his fundraising ride, visit his Facebook page here.