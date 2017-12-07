Gay Indie Film ‘Beach Rats’ Screening In Brisbane

The folks at the Brisbane Queer Film Festival are hosting a fundraising screening of acclaimed gay indie film “Beach Rats” this Wednesday night.

In the film, actor Harris Dickinson stars as 19-year-old Frankie, who spends his days playing handball, smoking weed, and cruising the beach for girls.

But at night, he meets up with older men online for sex, insisting throughout that he doesn’t know what he wants.

Struggling to reconcile his homosexuality with his hyper-macho persona, Frankie finds it increasingly difficult to hide his double life from his friends.

The film, by writer/director Eliza Hittman, premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and won Hittman a directing award.

The screening at New Farm Cinemas this Wednesday evening is a fundraiser for BQFF, ahead of their next festival in March 2018.

The Beach Rats screening on Wednesday December 13 is for over-18’s at New Farm Cinemas. For tickets, visit the Facebook page. Watch the Beach Rats trailer below: