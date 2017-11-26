Gay Porn Star Blasts His Industry’s ‘Racism And Bigotry’

Porn star Hugh Hunter has declined his nominations in next year’s GayVN Awards to take a stand against “racism and bigotry” in the gay adult film industry.

The GayVN Awards honour achievements in the gay porn industry, and the ceremony will be held January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Hunter who has performed for a range of studios in the adult entertainment industry for the last three years, took aim at the “Best Ethnic Scene” category that segregates black, Latin, and Asian performers.

“Why were these scenes not just included in the Best Scene category?” he asked in a letter posted to his Twitter.

“Why would a gay porn company choose to separate minority groups into their own race at an event that is supposed to celebrate the gay industry in its entirety?

“Why would this category be created in 2017 when the political climate is so thick with racial divide in this country?”

In addition to declining his own nominations, Hunter called on members of the gay adult entertainment industry “to stand up against the systemic racism and bigotry in this industry” and asked fans to not support the awards.

“I want to be remembered for stepping forward and starting a movement to eventually end racism and bigotry in this beleaguered industry,” he said.

“For so many we are the educators of sexuality. Let’s be the best educators we can be.”