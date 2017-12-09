Gay Romance ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Up For Three Golden Globes

Upcoming gay romance film Call Me By Your Name has scored three nominations at the 2018 Golden Globes, including nods for both of its top actors.

Luca Guadagnino’s critically-acclaimed film scored a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture, it was announced today.

Lead actor Timothée Chalamet was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).

His co-star Armie Hammer received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Call Me By Your Name is based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, and it tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (played by Chalamet) who unexpectedly falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (played by Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983.

The film was a critical sensation at the Sundance Film Festival and is widely tipped to also receive Academy Award nominations next year, potentially following in the footsteps of gay drama Moonlight.

Call Me By Your Name opens in Australian cinemas on Boxing Day, and the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony will be held on January 7.

