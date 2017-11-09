George Takei Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Male Model

A former actor and model has accused Star Trek star George Takei of sexual assault.

Scott R. Brunton alleged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the 80-year-old gay actor and activist took advantage of him in 1981.

Brunton was 23 years old at the time of the alleged incident and Takei would’ve been in his 40’s.

“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it,” Brunton told the publication.

“It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

The alleged incident occurred in Hollywood when Brunton, an aspiring actor and model, was working as a waiter.

Brunton says that he and Takei exchanged numbers after meeting at a gay club, and that they occasionally called one another. Although Brunton had a boyfriend at the time, he says that Takei invited him to dinner and the theater.

“He was a great ear. He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve,” he said.

Later, after Brunton had broken up with his boyfriend, he went to Takei’s Los Angeles home for a drink.

“We have the drink and he asks if I would like another. And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out.

“I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out.

“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear.

“I came to and said, ’What are you doing?!’ I said, ’I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ’You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ’No. I don’t want to do this.’

“And I pushed him off and he said, ’OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ’If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ’I don’t care, I want to go.’

“I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

A representative of Takei told The Hollywood Reporter the actor was travelling and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Four of Brunton’s close friends told The Hollywood Reporter that he had confided in them about the alleged assault years ago. Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he doesn’t “want anything from [Takei] but an apology.”

He said he was motivated to share the story after seeing Takei’s condemnation of actor Kevin Spacey, who controversially “deflected” from his own sexual assault allegation with an announcement about his sexuality.

“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight – that is a deflection,” Takei said of Spacey at the time.

“They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”