Getting the Most Out of Your Wedding Expo Visit

LGBTI couples will be warmly welcomed at Your Local Wedding Guide’s first Queensland wedding expos of 2018.

“We invite all LGBTI couples and their families and friends to celebrate your love and visit our expos to help plan your wedding in a supportive and inclusive atmosphere,” organiser Jeff Vink said.

The expos will be held on January 14 at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre and from January 19 to 21 at the Brisbane Sofitel.

“Many wedding professionals have been in contact, voicing support for the inclusion of same-sex marriage,” he said.

“We have ensured exhibitors are aware our expos are open to all couples and we are all on the same page. So come along and join in the excitement of planning your wedding!”

Here’s a few tips for getting the most out of your visit.

1. Be prepared to chat. Before attending, think about what you are looking for, note down any questions you may have. Be mentally prepared for a day of wedding planning!

2. Bring a friend. Whether you take along your best friend, your bridesmaids, mum or fiancé, decisions can be easier if you have someone else’s trusted opinion. This can save you a lot of time.

3. Enter all the prize giveaways. Come prepared to fill out a number of registration forms for expo specials, discounts and prizes. And don’t forget to go in the draw to win our major prize package.

4. Charge your phone. Come to the expo with a fully charged phone so you can easily make appointments and take notes of tips or ideas. (A good old fashioned pen and notepad work might be easier to misplace after the expo.)

5. Grab all the information. If you’re not ready to make a decision on the day, take all the material and go through it later when you have the time to assess each expo supplier and their offer.

For more information about the Your Local Wedding Guide’s Gold Coast and Brisbane expos, visit the website here.