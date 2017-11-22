Gladstone Celebrant Excited To Conduct Regional Gay Weddings

Gladstone marriage celebrant Judy Whicker says she would be honoured to marry the first gay couple in the region, after the successful same-sex marriage “yes” vote last week.

A celebrant for more than 10 years, Ms Whicker told the Gladstone Observer she didn’t think the marriage law postal survey should have happened and the federal government should have legislated instead.

“However, the population have voted … I was really excited about the result,” she said.

Ms Whicker said she had conducted commitment ceremonies for three gay couples in Gladstone.

She said she told them at the time that when same-sex marriage is made legal, she would be more than happy to marry them.

“These people have been together for quite a few years,” she said.

“One of the couples has a baby and they’re as happy as Larry.

“I’ve also done some weddings between males and females that have lasted two weeks… so who are we to say?”

Last week, the postal survey returned a result of 61.6 per cent of respondents in favour of same sex marriage.

In the electorate of Flynn, which encompasses Gladstone, 51.5 per cent of people voted “yes”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has pledged that same-sex marriage legislation will pass the parliament before Christmas.

Debate is continuing in Canberra over whether civil celebrants require exemptions allowing them to “conscientiously object” to performing same-sex weddings.