Heartbreaking Reason For This Couple’s Race To The Altar

A Melbourne couple are racing against time to get married while one partner is battling cancer.

Cas Willow and Heather Richards plan to marry next Monday after authorities waived the usual one month waiting period, Fairfax Media reported.

Cas and Heather have been together for 17 years and got engaged on December 7, the day marriage equality passed the parliament.

“We asked one another and lit a little candle. It was beautiful,” Cas told Fairfax Media.

But she’s sadly battling aggressive breast cancer and may not survive the year. She was diagnosed as terminal two months ago.

“I had to really get my head around it,” she said.

“I really thought I was done. I knew I had to keep my eye on it for the next couple of years but I thought I had time.”

Staff at Melbourne’s Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, where Cas is receiving treatment, suggested the couple could apply to have the notice period waived, and their application to the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages was accepted.

Heather said the wedding will make their relationship complete, and they hope to tie the knot at a ceremony organised at the Cancer Centre on Monday.

“We are committed to each other, we didn’t need to do a commitment ceremony to prove it. We wanted to do a wedding because it’s equal, it’s legal,” she told SBS.

“It means our relationship won’t just be tolerated, it will be accepted.”

On a crowdfunding page the couple set up, Heather and Cas said they “do not need any kettles or toasters” as wedding gifts and have so far raised $1700 to support the Cancer Centre.