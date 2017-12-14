Here’s Five Properties That You Won’t Believe Are Hostels

By Tom Smith

Hostels bring together a totally random group of people from around the world who share only one thing in common: a thirst to trot the globe.

And that diversity is what makes hostels such a welcoming place for LGBTQI+ travellers to stay.

Those new friendships are what drives YHA… oh, and providing brilliant properties, which are a little more luxe than you might expect.

Sydney Harbour YHA (pictured above)

Champagne views on a Passion Pop budget. Good luck trying to find a five-star hotel that boasts panoramic views of Sydney Harbour this good, let alone a hostel. Grab a bottle of bubbles, pop up to the rooftop terrace, and enjoy postcard-perfect vistas of the Harbour City’s most iconic landmarks.

Port Elliot YHA

Just an hour south of Adelaide on the scenic Fleurieu Peninsula is a historic sandstone beach house overlooking Horseshoe Bay that’s packed full of recently refurbished private ensuites – your perfect launch pad to explore beaches, wineries and gourmet food experiences for days.

Melbourne Central YHA (pictured below)

Urban rooftop? Tick. Trendy café bar? Tick. Uber-central location? Tick. Welcome to the best budget beds in Melbourne’s city centre, walking distance from all the laneways, eateries and nightspots that make this vibrant city Australia’s cultural capital.

Byron Bay YHA

You’ve never seen a hostel like this beachside YHA in bohemian Byron, which is about to unveil a stack of luxurious private ensuites rooms in a brand new wing, as well as a huge heated pool, lush courtyard and barbecue area.

Magnetic Island YHA (pictured below)

Leave the worries of the world at the front door of your own private bungalow on tropical Magnetic Island, at the only resort in Australia with its own onsite wildlife park. Cuddle a koala at brekky, explore Maggie’s miles of beaches during the day, then retire to your leafy bungalow retreat at night.

Tom Smith writes courtesy of YHA, the largest provider of budget travel accommodation in Australia, with a network of 80 hostels in every state and territory around the country. For more information visit their website here.