Here’s Where The Marriage Equality Parties Are At Next Wednesday

The announcement of the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey is now just days away.

At 9am Queensland time on Wednesday (November 15) morning, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will announce the result. The ABC News and SBS free-to-air channels have confirmed they’ll broadcast the outcome live that morning.

Regardless of the result, “yes” campaigners are inviting all supporters to come together and celebrate marriage equality that day.

In Brisbane, all are invited to gather from 8am at Queens Gardens, on the corner of George and Elizabeth Streets in the CBD.

The announcement of the result will be screened live, and community stalls will also be set up at the event organised by The Equality Campaign.

That evening, campaigners from GetUp! and Equal Love Brisbane are gathering at the Rumpus Room at 56 Russell Street in West End from 6pm to celebrate the hard work of the “yes” campaign.

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel is inviting everyone to come together and celebrate the “yes” campaign that evening, with the restaurant at the Spring Hill venue open from 5:30pm.

At Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, supporters are gathering for a “yes” campaign picnic at the BBQ shelters – near the Big Pelican – at 172 Gympie Terrace.

In Cairns, supporters are gathering at the Paradiso Cairns at 96 Abbott Street from 8:30am, before a celebration at Munro Martin Parklands from 1pm and a gathering at The Conservatory Bar from 5pm.

In Darwin, supporters will gather at Oaks Elan Darwin hotel at 31 Woods St from 8am local time for The Equality Campaign’s official event.

Events will also be held in capital cities Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth.

The Equality Campaign has listed a number of other events planned in regional areas on its website.

Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that close to 80% of eligible voters had returned their postal survey forms.

The government won’t immediately legalise same-sex marriage following a “yes” result, but they’ll allow a private member’s bill to be promptly debated in the parliament.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the legislation could be voted on before Christmas, but fierce debate about the religious and other exemptions included in the legislation could delay its passage.

(Photo by Cairns Tropical Pride)