Here’s How Queenslanders Voted For Marriage Equality

As Queensland’s LGBTI community celebrates today’s resounding ‘Yes’ vote for marriage equality, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on federal parliament to immediately enshrine the public’s wishes in law.

Nationally, 61.6% voted ‘Yes’ to the question: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?” while 38.4% voted ‘No’.

In Queensland, 1,487,060 (60.7%) voted in favour of changing the law while 961,015 (39.3%) voted ‘No’.

The highest ‘Yes’ vote was recorded in the electorate of Brisbane (79.5%), followed by Griffith (76.6%), Ryan (72.7%), Lilley (67.7%), McPherson (65.5%), Dickson (65.2%) and Fairfax (64.3%).

The only three electorates in Queensland to return a majority of ‘No’ votes were in regional areas – Maranoa (56.1%), Kennedy (53.3%) and Groom (50.8%).

“The decision by the majority of Australians to support marriage equality … should be heeded by the federal parliament and their will put into law,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“My government recognised this truth when we restored civil partnership ceremonies, removed by the LNP government, in Queensland in 2015.

“We didn’t require a postal survey to do that.”

LNP leader Tim Nicholls, who is vying to become premier at the November 25 election, said he voted ‘Yes’ and welcomed the survey result.

He said it was now up to his federal colleagues in Canberra to take the next step.

The Queensland Council for Civil Liberties urged federal parliament to support a private bill from a cross-party group of senators, led by Liberal Dean Smith.

That bill is expected to be introduced to the upper house this afternoon, meaning debate on the survey result could start as early as tomorrow morning.

The breakdown of how people voted in Queensland electorates is listed below.

For more information go to https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/results/qld.html

Federal Electoral Division

Yes

No

Total

no.

%

no.

%

no.

%

Blair

47,194

60.0

31,433

40.0

78,627

100

Bonner

52,139

62.0

31,891

38.0

84,030

100

Bowman

53,529

62.1

32,627

37.9

86,156

100

Brisbane

72,812

79.5

18,762

20.5

91,574

100

Capricornia

39,917

54.1

33,917

45.9

73,834

100

Dawson

42,539

55.1

34,599

44.9

77,138

100

Dickson

54,206

65.2

28,988

34.8

83,194

100

Fadden

52,154

61.8

32,218

38.2

84,372

100

Fairfax

58,510

64.3

32,451

35.7

90,961

100

Fisher

52,023

62.8

30,783

37.2

82,806

100

Flynn

39,020

51.5

36,783

48.5

75,803

100

Forde

46,937

60.5

30,585

39.5

77,522

100

Griffith

69,171

76.6

21,132

23.4

90,303

100

Groom

40,536

49.2

41,915

50.8

82,451

100

Herbert

48,110

62.8

28,441

37.2

76,551

100

Hinkler

40,649

50.7

39,548

49.3

80,197

100

Kennedy

33,160

46.7

37,784

53.3

70,944

100

Leichhardt

47,750

63.4

27,606

36.6

75,356

100

Lilley

59,991

67.7

28,671

32.3

88,662

100

Longman

51,268

60.4

33,576

39.6

84,844

100

Maranoa

35,475

43.9

45,308

56.1

80,783

100

McPherson

54,034

65.5

28,486

34.5

82,520

100

Moncrieff

50,566

63.8

28,717

36.2

79,283

100

Moreton

47,418

60.9

30,413

39.1

77,831

100

Oxley

44,655

60.3

29,365

39.7

74,020

100

Petrie

53,144

61.6

33,067

38.4

86,211

100

Rankin

41,570

54.6

34,621

45.4

76,191

100

Ryan

64,967

72.7

24,451

27.3

89,418

100

Wide Bay

46,507

55.6

37,065

44.4

83,572

100

Wright

47,109

56.8

35,812

43.2

82,921

100

Queensland (Total)

1,487,060

60.7

961,015

39.3

2,448,075

100

Australia (Total)

7,817,247

61.6

4,873,987

38.4

12,691,234

100

 

