Here’s How Queenslanders Voted For Marriage Equality

As Queensland’s LGBTI community celebrates today’s resounding ‘Yes’ vote for marriage equality, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on federal parliament to immediately enshrine the public’s wishes in law.

Nationally, 61.6% voted ‘Yes’ to the question: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?” while 38.4% voted ‘No’.

In Queensland, 1,487,060 (60.7%) voted in favour of changing the law while 961,015 (39.3%) voted ‘No’.

The highest ‘Yes’ vote was recorded in the electorate of Brisbane (79.5%), followed by Griffith (76.6%), Ryan (72.7%), Lilley (67.7%), McPherson (65.5%), Dickson (65.2%) and Fairfax (64.3%).

The only three electorates in Queensland to return a majority of ‘No’ votes were in regional areas – Maranoa (56.1%), Kennedy (53.3%) and Groom (50.8%).

“The decision by the majority of Australians to support marriage equality … should be heeded by the federal parliament and their will put into law,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“My government recognised this truth when we restored civil partnership ceremonies, removed by the LNP government, in Queensland in 2015.

“We didn’t require a postal survey to do that.”

LNP leader Tim Nicholls, who is vying to become premier at the November 25 election, said he voted ‘Yes’ and welcomed the survey result.

He said it was now up to his federal colleagues in Canberra to take the next step.

The Queensland Council for Civil Liberties urged federal parliament to support a private bill from a cross-party group of senators, led by Liberal Dean Smith.

That bill is expected to be introduced to the upper house this afternoon, meaning debate on the survey result could start as early as tomorrow morning.

The breakdown of how people voted in Queensland electorates is listed below.

For more information go to https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/results/qld.html