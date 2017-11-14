Here’s How Queenslanders Voted For Marriage Equality

As Queensland’s LGBTI community celebrates today’s resounding ‘Yes’ vote for marriage equality, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on federal parliament to immediately enshrine the public’s wishes in law.
Nationally, 61.6% voted ‘Yes’ to the question: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?” while 38.4% voted ‘No’.
In Queensland, 1,487,060 (60.7%) voted in favour of changing the law while 961,015 (39.3%) voted ‘No’.
The highest ‘Yes’ vote was recorded in the electorate of Brisbane (79.5%), followed by Griffith (76.6%), Ryan (72.7%), Lilley (67.7%), McPherson (65.5%), Dickson (65.2%) and Fairfax (64.3%).
The only three electorates in Queensland to return a majority of ‘No’ votes were in regional areas – Maranoa (56.1%), Kennedy (53.3%) and Groom (50.8%).
“The decision by the majority of Australians to support marriage equality … should be heeded by the federal parliament and their will put into law,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
“My government recognised this truth when we restored civil partnership ceremonies, removed by the LNP government, in Queensland in 2015.
“We didn’t require a postal survey to do that.”
LNP leader Tim Nicholls, who is vying to become premier at the November 25 election, said he voted ‘Yes’ and welcomed the survey result.
He said it was now up to his federal colleagues in Canberra to take the next step.
The Queensland Council for Civil Liberties urged federal parliament to support a private bill from a cross-party group of senators, led by Liberal Dean Smith.
That bill is expected to be introduced to the upper house this afternoon, meaning debate on the survey result could start as early as tomorrow morning.
The breakdown of how people voted in Queensland electorates is listed below.
For more information go to https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/results/qld.html
Federal Electoral Division
Yes
No
Total
no.
%
no.
%
no.
%
Blair
47,194
60.0
31,433
40.0
78,627
100
Bonner
52,139
62.0
31,891
38.0
84,030
100
Bowman
53,529
62.1
32,627
37.9
86,156
100
Brisbane
72,812
79.5
18,762
20.5
91,574
100
Capricornia
39,917
54.1
33,917
45.9
73,834
100
Dawson
42,539
55.1
34,599
44.9
77,138
100
Dickson
54,206
65.2
28,988
34.8
83,194
100
Fadden
52,154
61.8
32,218
38.2
84,372
100
Fairfax
58,510
64.3
32,451
35.7
90,961
100
Fisher
52,023
62.8
30,783
37.2
82,806
100
Flynn
39,020
51.5
36,783
48.5
75,803
100
Forde
46,937
60.5
30,585
39.5
77,522
100
Griffith
69,171
76.6
21,132
23.4
90,303
100
Groom
40,536
49.2
41,915
50.8
82,451
100
Herbert
48,110
62.8
28,441
37.2
76,551
100
Hinkler
40,649
50.7
39,548
49.3
80,197
100
Kennedy
33,160
46.7
37,784
53.3
70,944
100
Leichhardt
47,750
63.4
27,606
36.6
75,356
100
Lilley
59,991
67.7
28,671
32.3
88,662
100
Longman
51,268
60.4
33,576
39.6
84,844
100
Maranoa
35,475
43.9
45,308
56.1
80,783
100
McPherson
54,034
65.5
28,486
34.5
82,520
100
Moncrieff
50,566
63.8
28,717
36.2
79,283
100
Moreton
47,418
60.9
30,413
39.1
77,831
100
Oxley
44,655
60.3
29,365
39.7
74,020
100
Petrie
53,144
61.6
33,067
38.4
86,211
100
Rankin
41,570
54.6
34,621
45.4
76,191
100
Ryan
64,967
72.7
24,451
27.3
89,418
100
Wide Bay
46,507
55.6
37,065
44.4
83,572
100
Wright
47,109
56.8
35,812
43.2
82,921
100
Queensland (Total)
1,487,060
60.7
961,015
39.3
2,448,075
100
Australia (Total)
7,817,247
61.6
4,873,987
38.4
12,691,234
100