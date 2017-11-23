Indigenous Suicide Prevention Group Announces LGBTI Grant Program

Darwin-based Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI support group Black Rainbow has announced a new initiative to help prevent suicide in the community.

From December 1, the not-for-profit group will offer small grants to members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI community, as part of their “Preventing Suicide Through A Contagion of Love” campaign.

Each grant will be up to the value of $300, to host and promote local events that are social and community-focused.

Black Rainbow will promote the events on their Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on Twitter using the hashtag #ContagionOfLove.

The grants are available to all LGBTI members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, whether in remote, regional or urban areas.

The group has completely self-funded the initiative, with all profits from Black Rainbow’s new “Deadly and Proud” and “You Matter” t-shirts going directly into the grants.

Black Rainbow also offers $50 phone credit for prepaid devices to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI people who may be homeless, have fled domestic violence or are exiting the justice or corrections systems.

Donations to the group also help Black Rainbow to continue their support of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI community.

For more information or to apply, visit the Black Rainbow website here.