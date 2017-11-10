Jane Fonda To Australia: ‘Everyone Should Be Able To Marry’

Jane Fonda has thrown her support behind marriage equality in Australia.

The actress told Yahoo ahead of the announcement of the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey on Wednesday that she believes love is love.

“Everybody should be able to get married,” she said.

“Many of my friends are gay women and men, married with children, and those marriages are more stable than most.”

The star is currently appearing alongside out actress Lily Tomlin in the Netflix series Grace & Frankie.

She and Tomlin play two women who bond over the fact their husbands both leave them and begin a relationship with each other.

“Television has played an important role in marriage equality,” Jane said.

Last month, Jane’s “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton also backed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia.

At 9am Queensland time on Wednesday morning (November 15), the Australian Bureau of Statistics will announce the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Numerous events are planned around the country on the day to celebrate marriage equality, regardless of the result.