Jessica Mauboy To Represent Australia At Eurovision 2018

Jessica Mauboy will travel to Portugal to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

In 2014, the Australian Idol alum was invited to perform as an interval act at that year’s contest in Copenhagen, Denmark, becoming the first non-European solo artist to do so.

And on Monday afternoon, SBS announced she’d return to compete in the competition in May next year.

“Eurovision is a wonderfully joyous and unique event. It brings together over 40 diverse countries and cultures under one roof to unite us all in music,” Jessica told SBS.

“It shows how much the power of song can transcend differences.

“There’s nothing like it, it’s a very special show that brings the whole country together. It brings the whole world together, really.”

In 2018, the Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted for the first time ever by Portugal, in capital city Lisbon.

Singer Salvador Sobral won the 2017 competition with his love ballad “Amar Pelos Dois.”

X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace was Australia’s contender earlier this year, following in the footsteps of Guy Sebastian and last year’s runner-up Dami Im.

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey, who took over the job of hosting Australia’s Eurovision coverage this year, will return in 2018.