Kenyan Official Wants ‘Demonic’ Gay Lions To Be ‘Isolated And Studied’

Photographs of two male lions mounting each other on a Kenyan reserve recently went viral online, but not everyone is feeling the love for the couple.

The Kenya Film Classification Board’s chief executive Dr Ezekial Mutua responded to the photos by telling the Nairobi News that the lions were “demonically possessed” and the “crazy gay animals” needed to be isolated and their behavior studied.

“These animals need counseling because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly,” Mutua told the publication.

“They must have copied it from somewhere or it is demonic. These animals do not watch movies.

“Where on earth have you ever heard something like this happening? The demonic spirits inflicting in humans seems to have now caught up with animals.

“That is why I will say isolate the crazy gay animals, study their behavior because it is not normal.”

Gay pride? #alphamale #lions #mating #masaimara @kicheche_safari_camps @magicalkenya ⠀ http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5038387/Gay-lions-spotted-putting-Kenya.html A post shared by Paul Goldstein (@paulsgoldstein) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Gay male lions photographed making love in Kenya. Local official: “They were probably influenced by gays who behave badly in the park.” pic.twitter.com/SxpLFpjR2m — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2017

The original photos were taken by photographer Paul Goldstein at the Maasai Mara game reserve in Kenya.

Goldstein said: “I was guiding in the Masai Mara recently and we saw two impressive alpha males in perfect light.

“I normally loathe any sort of humanising with animals and our documentary channels are full of it, but this was not only surprising but it was impossible not to smile.

“When lions mate it normally last a few seconds, these two were at it for over a minute and the obvious affection afterwards was very evident, as opposed to the violent withdrawal when male and female mate.

“Even as he dismounted he did not back off as is normal after mating, he crept round to the other male’s muzzle, for a nuzzle and threw a conspiratorial wink his way.”

Kenya has very strict laws against same-sex relations, and no anti-discrimination protections for LGBTI people. Nearly 600 of them were prosecuted in the country between 2010 and 2014.