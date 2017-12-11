Kylie Minogue Teases Australian Tour For 2018

Kylie has said her long-awaited 14th studio album could be just a month away and told fans they can also expect an Australian tour.

“I’ve been working all of this year on the album and it’s done and it will be released early next year,” she told AAP.

“I hope to tour late next year and of course I’ll come home.”

The singer said in October the first single from the new album could be expected as soon as January, with the new album to follow shortly after.

“The songs are very storytelling and story-based,” Kylie told The Sun.

“It was so great to do things a little bit differently.”

But first, Kylie is promoting her new role in upcoming movie Swinging Safari, in Australian cinemas from January 18.

It was filmed on the Gold Coast by Priscilla Queen of the Desert director Stephen Elliott and reunites him with some of the cast and crew of the 1994 drag classic.

The film is set in the 1970s and follows a group of adolescents and their parents – played by Minogue, Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie, Julian McMahon, Radha Mitchell and Jeremy Sims – as they all navigate the decade’s sexual revolution.

“I just related to so much in the script, I thought it was truly funny and touching,” she said.

“Of course I knew Steph’s work and I heard that Guy was attached, so it was a no-brainer for me.”

Watch the trailer for Swinging Safari below: