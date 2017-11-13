Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Will Be ARTPOP’s Little Sister’

Lady Gaga’s polarising album ARTPOP just turned four years old.

And DJ White Shadow, who co-produced standout tracks like “Sexxx Dreams”, “Manicure”, “Do What U Want”, “Swine” and “Applause”, as well as much of the Born This Way album and this year’s standalone single “The Cure”, says he’s back in the studio with the singer.

The producer took to his Instagram to tease Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, which he says will be “ARTPOP’s little sister.”

“Four years ago I put out a record called ARTPOP with @ladygaga,” he wrote.

“I could write a book about it, maybe one day I will. I lost a best friend and manager, LG lost her entire support team, and we were all alone.

“I am so grateful for this record because it taught me a lot. I made some friends that have changed my life forever in the halls where this record was recorded, whom I love so incredibly deeply.

“For all her flaws, strangeness and beauty, I thank you ARTPOP for the lessons learned and the gifts you gave.

“Happy 4th Birthday. I can’t wait to introduce you to your little sister,” he concluded, ending with the hashtag “LG6”.

Revisit ARTPOP’s lead single “Applause” below:

(Top photo by Something For Kate/Flickr)