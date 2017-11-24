LGBTI Groups Unite To Demand Marriage Equality This Year

More than 160 LGBTI organisations, leaders and supporters from around the country have signed a statement calling on the federal parliament to recognise the will of the people and ensure marriage equality is passed by the end of the year.
Debate is continuing in the Senate this week around Liberal Senator Dean Smith’s same-sex marriage bill, with contentious amendments from different sides of politics – and varying levels of support – expected to be put forward.
The groups’ joint statement identifies Dean Smith’s same-sex marriage bill as the best way to achieve marriage equality by consensus.
The joint statement said: “More than 7.8 million people said YES to marriage equality. The strong ‘yes’ vote delivered a loud message – discrimination against LGBTI Australians must end.
“It is now time for our parliament to act and pass marriage equality this year.”
The Equality Campaign’s Anna Brown said the postal survey delivered the “largest ever mandate” from the Australian people and the united statement urges Parliament to act.
“The legislation introduced to parliament by Dean Smith strikes a fair balance between LGBTI couples having equal access to marriage and the need to ensure people can practice their religious beliefs,” she said.
The Equality Campaign’s Alex Greenwich added, “Australians said yes to marriage equality, not to see the no side’s talking points turned into amendments that give a licence to discriminate.
“Fairness and equality are at the heart of Australian society and we believe our laws should reflect these values.
“The consensus bill has support across the government, opposition, and cross-bench and there should be no impediment to it passing now.”
Read the full statement below:
As organisations, leaders and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) communities, following the resounding YES result in the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, we call for the Parliament to pass marriage equality legislation as soon as possible.
More than 7.8 million people said YES to marriage equality. The strong YES vote delivered a loud message – discrimination against LGBTI Australians must end, and Parliament must allow LGBTI people the right to marry the person they love by the end of the year.
In February, the Parliament delivered a cross-party consensus report that identified a balance of providing protections for religious freedoms while allowing all Australian couples to marry. The report said that:
– Civil marriage celebrants should not be able to discriminate against any LGBTI couple by refusing them the right to marry;
– Religious freedom protections should not exclusively target LGBTI people; and
– No changes to longstanding discrimination protections are necessary in order to allow LGBTI couples the right to marry.
Marriage equality is a straightforward issue of fairness and equality. Every Australian should be treated equally under the law and that includes being able to marry the person that they love. Marriage equality takes from no-one. It will make a profound difference to the lives and dignity of LGBTI Australians and their family and friends.
A mandate to legislate for marriage equality has been delivered by the Australian people through participation in the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, and parliamentary consensus has been achieved through the Report on the Commonwealth Government’s Exposure Draft of the Marriage Amendment (Same-Sex Marriage) Bill, the principles of which are reflected in the “Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms)” Bill produced by members of the Government and supported by the Opposition.
It is now time for our Parliament to act and pass marriage equality this year.
Signatories:
