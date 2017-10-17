LGBTI Seniors ‘Coming Back Out Ball’ To Become Documentary

A documentary based on the recent “Coming Back Out Ball” for LGBTI seniors is in production.

The spectacular event was held at the Melbourne’s Town Hall earlier this month to honour and celebrate the elders as part of the state’s Seniors Festival.

“The Coming Back Out Ball is inspired by research revealing that some LGBTI elders conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity when they access aged care services – because they believe they are not safe,” organiser Tristan Meecham said.

“These LGBTI elders have lived through a time when being LGBTI could result in imprisonment, enforced medical ‘cures’, loss of employment and rejection by family and friends.

“For many of these elders – the first generation to fight for LGBTI equality – impending old age means going back into the closet, or risk being deprived of companionship and quality care when they need it most.”

Screen Australia announced the project will explore some of the issues faced by an ageing, often invisible generation of LGBTI pioneers as they enter aged care services.

The feature documentary will be produced and directed by Sue Thomson alongside producers Adam Farrington-Williams, Roger Monk and Tristan Meecham.

It’s just one of several upcoming LGBTI-themed projects in the works, as the 40th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras protest next year draws closer.

In August, the ABC announced a telemovie exploring the gay rights movement in 1970s Australia, and the “78ers” who fought for equality.

SBS’ documentary “Black Divaz” will follow a group of fabulous Indigenous drag queens as they prepared to compete in the Northern Territory’s inaugural Miss First Nations pageant.

(Photo by Bryony Jackson)