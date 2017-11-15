Margaret Court Responds To ‘Yes’ Vote With Another Boycott

Australian tennis legend Margaret Court is not happy with the resounding “Yes” vote that emerged from the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Court, now a Perth-based pastor, caused controversy earlier this year when she said she would boycott Qantas because of CEO Alan Joyce’s support of same-sex marriage.

And after the “yes” vote was announced on Wednesday, Court said she may now end her 50-year membership of the Liberal Party over their support for the reform.

She told the West Australian both major political parties were presiding over what she perceives as a “moral decline”.

“We look at what’s there now and they are not listening to the conservatives or what a lot of people would like,” she told the publication.

“They are not allowing you to speak. I don’t think I want to be with either party.”

In an appearance on Mark Latham’s Outsiders program, the 75-year-old said said it was a “very sad day for our nation” and argued “you don’t change something” just because of a vote.

“I think this is the most wonderful nation in the world. But you don’t change something because something came through like today’s ‘yes’ vote,” she said.

“A child needs a mother and father. They haven’t thought about their grandchildren. They haven’t thought about their children and the future.

“It may be time for me to have a change when I see what is happening at the top in our nation.”

In May, Court announced she would no longer fly Qantas and was disappointed the airline had become an “active promoter for same-sex marriage”.

“Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines were possible for my extensive travelling,” she wrote in an open letter.

Court followed up the pledge with a bizarre interview in which she likened LGBTI activists to Nazis and suggested gender diversity was “all the devil”.

Fellow tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who is gay, said at the time that Court’s “vitriol is not just an opinion.”

“She is actively trying to keep LGBT people from getting equal rights (note to Court: we are human beings, too). She is demonising trans kids and trans adults everywhere,” she said.

“This is not okay. This is in fact sick and it is dangerous.”

On Wednesday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce addressed thousands of marriage equality supporters gathered in Sydney to hear the result announced.

“We now expect [marriage equality], we need it to be delivered and we need it to be delivered fast,” he told the crowd.

“Get on and do it Mr Turnbull. It’s now up to you.”