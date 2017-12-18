Merry Christmas And Happy New Year From QNews

The whole team at QNews would like to wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Thank you for all of your support during a very busy 2017. Congratulations to the thousands of same-sex couples around the country whose weddings are finally legally recognised, and congratulations to the thousands of others looking forward to celebrating their love and commitment at upcoming nuptials in the new year.

The QNews team would like to thank all of our readers, supporters, advertisers and community groups, without whom we could not exist.

QNews was born in December 2000 as a celebration of queer culture, and we’re proud to be Queensland’s longest-running LGBTI publication.

We’re so excited to announce that on January 19 – when our 446th issue hits the streets – QNews Magazine will be back bigger and better, with a brand new look.

Watch this space, and bring on 2018!