The Winner Of Miss Sportsman Hotel 2017 Has Been Crowned

The winners of this year’s Miss Sportsman Hotel drag contest have been announced.

On Saturday night, Queensland drag queen Chocolate Boxx took home the top honours at the contest, which this year had a distinctly Australian flavour with the theme “Stars of the Southern Cross”.

After wowing the judges with a performance of Christine Anu’s “My Island Home”, Chocolate (pictured above, left) was presented with the celebratory sash and tiara and a cash prize of $800 by Miss Sportsman Hotel 2016 Gayleen Tuckwood.

“Now that all the glitter has settled I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported all the girls last night, the judges and all my fellow competitors,” she said after the contest.

Aurora Arsenic (pictured below, left) – who brought the house down with Shannon Noll’s “What About Me” – was named runner-up, winning the Miss Rising Star award and a prize of $400.

The queens were judged each round by esteemed Queensland queens Dame Liz Taylor, Dakota Fannee, Mandy Moobs and Chinta Woo-Allcock.

“To the beautiful Chocolate Boxx we could not be happier to welcome you into the ranks of brilliant queens to previously win the title of Miss Sportsman Hotel,” Sporties said.

“We would also like to say a huge congratulations to Aurora Arsenic for taking out Miss Rising Star.”

Queensland Drag Hall of Fame member Wanda D’Parke hosted the contest, and congratulated all of the Miss Sportsman contestants – Cookie Von Thumper, Kitty L’Amour, Regina, Mya Crafone and Tiffany Transtar – for participating in the contest, some of them for the first time.

“From the Gold Coast to Cairns, there’s talented drag queens right up and down the state,” Wanda said.

“Drag isn’t just about the cities. If you can support your suburban or regional drag queens at local events, please do.”

Miss Sportsman Hotel is the drag counterpart to the venue’s annual Mr Sportsman Hotel competition, which earlier this year saw meteorologist Tim take home the title at 2017’s sexy “Porn Star”-themed contest.

(Photos by Sportsman Hotel)