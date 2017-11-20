Permanent ‘Rainbow Roundabout’ Unveiled In Canberra

Canberra has paid tribute to the city’s strong “yes” vote in the same-sex marriage postal survey with the installation of a rainbow roundabout.

The permanent artwork is on a roundabout in the inner north Canberra suburb of Braddon.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, the first openly gay state or territory leader, said last weekend’s Spring Out Pride Parade (via the ABC) that the roundabout was about visibility and part of his plan to make Canberra “the most inclusive city in Australia”.

“I think Canberra’s LGBTIQ community has hidden its light under a bushel a little in recent times,” he said.

“We’re going to see a more active and visible community participating, not in only LGBTIQ events, but also having a role in a range of mainstream Canberra events to demonstrate how much this community values inclusion and diversity.”

Anne-Marie Delahunt, chair of the LGBTIQ ministerial advisory council, told the Canberra Times there was a mix of volunteers from youth groups, the singers from the Canberra Qwire, marriage equality groups, and political parties.

“The rainbow flag and the rainbow colours are really an affirmation of the LGBTIQ community and so people are really happy to be here,” she said.

“And I’m really happy to see really young queer people really feeling proud and doing their bit.”

A week earlier, queer Canberrans and supporters celebrated in the same street when it was announced that the ACT has recorded the highest “yes” vote of any state and territory in the postal survey, 74 per cent.