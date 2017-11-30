Pink Is Raising Her Children In A ‘Label-Less Household’

Pink has said she’s raising her children in a gender-neutral household.

The singer told the UK Mirror she lived in a “label-less household” because she didn’t want her children – six-year-old daughter Willow and 11-month-old son Jameson – to be defined by traditional gender roles.

Pink said Willow had told her she wants to marry an African woman when she grows up.

“We are a very label-less household,” she explained.

“Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’

“And she’s like, ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.’

Pink laughed, “I was like, ‘Who are you? Who’s paying for this by the way?’”

The singer also praised Willow’s school for having a gender-neutral bathroom.

“The bathroom outside the kindergarten said, ‘Gender Neutral, Anybody,’ and it was a drawing of many different shapes,” she said.

“I took a picture of it and I wrote: ‘Progress.’ I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation.”

At the MTV Video Music Awards in August, Pink paid tribute to her daughter on stage during an emotional acceptance speech.

Pink recalled how Willow had told her, “I’m the ugliest girl I know” and she thought she looked “like a boy with long hair.”

But the singer responded with some sage advice.

“When people make fun of me they say that I look like a boy, or I am too masculine or I have too many opinions or my body is too strong,” she said.

“Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world? Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?

“Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.

“You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you.”

In October, Pink announced she’ll tour Australia in 2018.

She’ll play a staggering seven shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre next August.