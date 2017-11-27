Rainbow Families Need Your Help To Get To Canberra For Next Marriage Vote

Advocacy group Rainbow Families Victoria want to send representatives to Canberra next week to witness next week’s historic final vote to pass marriage equality.

The same-sex marriage bill will pass the Senate today and it’s expected to be put to a final vote – and pass – the House of Representatives next week.

Rainbow Families want to send some of the members to witness the occasion, and they’ve set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the trip.

The group’s director Felicity Marlowe said she thinks it’s important rainbow families like hers get a voice as national media descends on Canberra next week.

“We would love to see rainbow families represented in Canberra on this historic occasion,” she said.

“We really want to be able to talk to media about the impact of equality on our children and our rainbow families, as well as our wider LGBTIQ communities.

“We want to be able to highlight the struggles still facing our rainbow families and to also thank the politicians personally who have fought for the reforms for so long.”

Marlowe thanked the families, children, friends and allies who have all helped advocate for marriage equality.

“Last year, our kids travelled to Canberra to lobby politicians and they did a fantastic job,” she said.

“Since then, they’ve marched and spoken and written letters and had conversations with their teachers and friends at school. This is their day too.”

You can donate to the group’s crowdfunding campaign here, and find out more about the group on their Facebook page.