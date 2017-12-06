Remember That Couple Who Vowed To Divorce If Marriage Equality Passed?

A married Canberra couple who vowed to get a divorce if same-sex marriage was made legal have said they will not be following through with the pledge.

Nick and Sarah Jensen announced in 2015 they would end their 12-year marriage if marriage equality was legalised.

In a statement to News Corp after parliament resoundingly passed the same-sex marriage bill on Thursday evening, Mr Jensen said they couldn’t follow through.

“My previous public comments regarding civil divorce never envisaged me separating from my wife, but rather our marriage from the State,” he said.

“The legislation currently makes it untenable for us to do this under the law.

“The point we were highlighting and that still stands however is the fact that a redefinition of marriage changes the agreement under which we were originally married.”

In order to divorce under Australian law, a couple must satisfy a court they’ve lived separately for at least 12 months.

In 2015, Mr Jensen wrote in Canberra’s CityNews, “My wife and I just celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary but later this year we may be getting a divorce.

“‘Marriage’ is simply too important. It is a sacred institution, ordained by God. It has always been understood to be that exclusive relationship where one man and one woman become ‘one flesh’.

“Any attempt to change the definition of marriage by law is not something in which we are able to partake.

“My wife and I, as a matter of conscience, refuse to recognise the government’s regulation of marriage if its definition includes the solemnisation of same-sex couples.”