Sam Smith Made A Big Donation To Australian Marriage Equality

Sam Smith has donated a third of the expected profits from his upcoming Australian concert at the Sydney Opera House to Australia’s same-sex marriage “yes” campaign, before the tickets have even gone on sale.

The Grammy-winning British singer will play a one-off show at Opera House’s Concert Hall in January next year, and he said the remaining profits will be given to two Australian support services for young LGBTI youth, ReachOut and Twenty10.

Australian Marriage Equality co-chair Janine Middleton said the organisation was thrilled to have the singer’s support and said he made the donation early so the money could be used during the last few weeks of the postal survey campaign.

“Sam knows all too well about the challenges faced by LGBTI Australians and his generosity towards them will help us achieve fairness and equality for all,” she said.

“Sam doesn’t need to do this, he isn’t Australian but he understands what it feels like to be in a relationship that isn’t considered equal.

“Soon we hope to realise the equality he enjoys at home in the United Kingdom will soon be a reality here in Australia.”

Tickets for Smith’s Sydney Opera House show go on sale on Monday, October 16. Smith will perform songs from his second album The Thrill of It All, due to be released on November 3.

Australians are encouraged to return their postal survey forms by October 27, before the deadline on November 7.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will announce the result on Wednesday, November 15.