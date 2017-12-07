Senator Dean Smith Is Getting A Lot Of Wedding Invitations

Liberal senator Dean Smith has said he’s “chuffed” to be receiving invitations to same-sex weddings in 2018.

Smith’s same-sex marriage bill, co-signed by eight other senators, passed its final vote last Thursday amid emotional scenes in the House of Representatives.

The senator, who is gay, told PerthNow that he’d been “inundated” with personal stories from couples across his home state of Western Australia.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the generous embrace being extended to LGBTI couples by their families,” he said.

“Everyone should feel proud about their relationship and every relationship should be respected — and now that includes LGBTI Australians and their loving relationships.

“The last six months fighting for marriage equality has been gruelling, but when I hear stories and see the love of couples… I know it’s all been worth it.

“I have been chuffed by the many people who have approached me to say they would love to extend a wedding invitation for their special day.”

Marriage equality came into effect on Saturday, as thousands of Australian couples who had previously married overseas had their unions recognised overnight.

From Saturday, couples also gave their required one month’s notice to register their intent to marry, paving the way for weddings to be held after January 9.